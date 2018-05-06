President to tour Brong Ahafo Region

Accra, May 17, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to undertake a three-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region from Friday, May 18, 2018.



He would, during the tour, visit nine constituencies; Nkoranza North, Techiman South, Techiman North, Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi South, Tano North, Sunyani East and Sunyani West.

The President is scheduled to cut the sod for the construction of a District Hospital at Nkoranza, commission a new Divisional Police Headquarters for the Techiman Municipality, and also commission an administrative block for the Techiman North District at Tuobodom.

President Akufo-Addo is also expected to cut the sod for the construction of an administrative block for the Asunafo North District Assembly, inspect progress of work on a bridge at Asumura, and interact with the chiefs and people of the respective towns he will be visiting.

The tour of the Brong Ahafo Region ends on Sunday, May 20, 2018.

It marks the commencement of this year’s nationwide regional tour by the President.

GNA