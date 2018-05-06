President to tour Brong Ahafo Region

Accra, May 17, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa
Akufo-Addo is to undertake a three-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region from
Friday, May 18, 2018.
He would, during the tour, visit nine
constituencies; Nkoranza North, Techiman South, Techiman North, Asunafo North,
Asunafo South, Asutifi South, Tano North, Sunyani East and Sunyani West.
The President is scheduled to cut the sod for
the construction of a District Hospital at Nkoranza, commission a new
Divisional Police Headquarters for the Techiman Municipality, and also
commission an administrative block for the Techiman North District at Tuobodom.
President Akufo-Addo is also expected to cut
the sod for the construction of an administrative block for the Asunafo North
District Assembly, inspect progress of work on a bridge at Asumura, and
interact with the chiefs and people of the respective towns he will be
visiting.
The tour of the Brong Ahafo Region ends on
Sunday, May 20, 2018.
It marks the commencement of this year’s
nationwide regional tour by the President.
