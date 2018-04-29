Parliament summons two ministers over bloody clash

By
Christopher Arko, GNA
Accra, May 17 GNA - Parliament has summoned
the Defence and Interior ministers over Wednesday’s bloody clash between a
group of soldiers and some police personnel in Tamale in the Northern Region.
Mr Dominic Nitiwul and Mr Ambrose Dery are to
appear before the House Tuesday morning to brief the legislators on the
circumstances that led to the bloody clash and measures being taken by them to
avoid similar occurrences in the future.
The soldiers, who were said to have been
angered by the arrest of one of their men as a suspect in a case, stormed the
Regional Police headquarters in Tamale where they opened fire on police
officers injuring seven of them.
Some police personnel who were on guard duties
at various points in the metropolis sighted by the soldiers on their way to the
regional police headquarters were also allegedly attacked by the angry military
men.
Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader and Member
of Parliament for Tamale South condemned the incident when he brought the issue
to the attention of Parliament, and urged the Speaker Prof Mike Oquaye to
invite the two ministers for the Interior and Defence to appear before the
House and to brief them on what is being done to avert such acts which he said
was not the first to happen in Tamale.
“Mr. Speaker, I’m inviting you so that the
Minister for Defence and Minister for Interior will be obliged to come before
this House to assure the public that we are safe and secured and in particular,
that the people of Tamale have no reason to want to live in fear and panic,” he
said.
Mr Iddrisu also stated that the security of
the people remained a primary and secondary need of the peace and stability of
every country, wondered why those who were to protect the citizenry were
engaged in such bloody acts.
“A breakdown of law and order can be a recipe
for lawlessness apart from the fact that it will lead to, which I suspect is
beginning to, the erosion of public and civil confidence in the security
agencies to maintain law and order in the country and to safeguard our
territorial integrity,” he observed.
Mr Iddrisu therefore urged the Speaker Prof
Oquaye to “urgently request” the two ministers to “appear before this august
House”.
Sarah Adwoa Safo, Deputy Majority leader in
her submission on the issue stated that the majority leadership was in total
support of the Minority leader on the matter.
She said every citizen of this country
deserved the right to life hence it is disappointing to the people of Ghana
that the security personnel that they had entrusted in them to protect and
ensure law and order are rather at loggerhead.
The Speaker Prof Oquaye obliged the request
made by Mr Iddrisu and thus asked the two ministers to appear before the House
on Tuesday.
He said the two “should appear before this
honourable House next Tuesday and apprise the house on these developments and
measures being taken to arrest and prevent same ever occurring”.
GNA
