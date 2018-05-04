Kumasi road rehabilitations begins

By
Stephen Asante, GNA
Kumasi, May 17, GNA - Rehabilitation works to
give face-lift to roads in the Kumasi Metropolis has begun, with a call on the
contractors to work diligently for the successful execution of the project.
Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief
Executive (MCE), said they should ensure value for money and avoid shoddy works
in the course of their activities.
“We are optimistic the contractors would
attach much importance to this project, working according to the given
specifications to enhance the lifespan of our roads”, he noted.
The rehabilitation works are part of moves by
the Department of Urban Roads under the Ministry of Roads and Highways to bring
to standard the deteriorating roads in the metropolis.
Mr Assibey-Antwi, told the Ghana News Agency
(GNA) during an inspection of on-going works at Manhyia, a suburb of Kumasi,
that about 14 kilometres stretch of road, requiring urgent attention, were
being put to shape.
Messrs. Joshob Construction Company Limited
had been contracted to execute the project within the next two years, including
asphalt overlaying, pothole patching and sealing.
The MCE appealed to the people to exercise
patience and be supportive of the project as it would initially, create
congestion in some parts of the Metropolis.
Nana Atta Poku Agyemang, the Metropolitan
Engineer, advised the people to refrain from practices that tended to shorten
the longevity of rehabilitated roads.
“I am advising drivers and car washing firms
to desist from washing their cars on the roads or performing other duties
inimical to the maintenance of the road”, he said.
GNA
