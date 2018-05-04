Home | News | Kumasi road rehabilitations begins

Kumasi road rehabilitations begins

Dan Soko

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, May 17, GNA - Rehabilitation works to give face-lift to roads in the Kumasi Metropolis has begun, with a call on the contractors to work diligently for the successful execution of the project.

Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said they should ensure value for money and avoid shoddy works in the course of their activities.

“We are optimistic the contractors would attach much importance to this project, working according to the given specifications to enhance the lifespan of our roads”, he noted.

The rehabilitation works are part of moves by the Department of Urban Roads under the Ministry of Roads and Highways to bring to standard the deteriorating roads in the metropolis.

Mr Assibey-Antwi, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an inspection of on-going works at Manhyia, a suburb of Kumasi, that about 14 kilometres stretch of road, requiring urgent attention, were being put to shape.

Messrs. Joshob Construction Company Limited had been contracted to execute the project within the next two years, including asphalt overlaying, pothole patching and sealing.

The MCE appealed to the people to exercise patience and be supportive of the project as it would initially, create congestion in some parts of the Metropolis.

Nana Atta Poku Agyemang, the Metropolitan Engineer, advised the people to refrain from practices that tended to shorten the longevity of rehabilitated roads.

“I am advising drivers and car washing firms to desist from washing their cars on the roads or performing other duties inimical to the maintenance of the road”, he said.

GNA

