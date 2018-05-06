Home | News | 2015 National Best Farmer commended for rehabilitating Circuit Court Building

2015 National Best Farmer commended for rehabilitating Circuit Court Building

Dan Soko

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa-Ahenkro, May 17, GNA - Chief Justice Sophia Abenaa Boafoa Akufo, has commended Mr Baffour Ibrahim Musa, popularly known as 'Macho', the 2015 National Best Farmer for supporting the rehabilitation of a Circuit Court Building in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Baffour Ibrahim Musa in 2015 single-handedly roofed the entire court building at a personal cost of GH¢2,500.00 after it had been struck by a heavy rainfall and the roof ripped apart.

The Chief Justice made the commendation when she paid a courtesy call on Nana Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area at Abanpredease in Dormaa Ahenkro as part of a five day working visit to the Brong Ahafo Region.

The visit offered her an opportunity to acquaint herself with activities at the circuit court in Dormaa-Ahenkro, inspect court buildings and interact with members and staff of the Judicial Service Association of Ghana as well as quasi-judicial staff in Dormaa Ahenkro.

She called on Ghanaians to emulate the shining example shown by the National Best Farmer stressing "we cannot always wait to look for help from expatriates".

"Sometimes we do not always have to wait for DANIDA and other donor partners for assistance. There are certain responsibilities we can shoulder ourselves", she stated.

Chief Justice Sophia Abenaa Boafoa Akuffo noted that the adoption and infusion of technology in modern law courts procedures and processes is to enhance the dispensation of justice.

To this end, she indicated that the Judicial Service is between now and 2025 rolling out an ambitious plan to extend solar energy, the cheapest source of energy, to every court in the country irrespective of how remote that court may be. 

"We have been told there are frequent power fluctuations in Dormaa and as a result the computers at the circuit court, its Universal Processing Unit (UPS) and monitors, are out of order and dysfunctional", she added.

The Chief Justice impressed on Dormaahene to use his expertise and experience as a High Court Judge at the disposal of the Circuit Court in Dormaa Ahenkro to enable it run efficiently and effectively.

She said the Judicial Service has begun the process of recruiting judges assuring that they would soon be posted to the nooks and crannies of the country to address the problem of shortages of judges.

GNA 

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

S.Africa's ousted Zuma poses problems for new president

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!