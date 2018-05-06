2015 National Best Farmer commended for rehabilitating Circuit Court Building

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro, May 17, GNA - Chief Justice Sophia Abenaa Boafoa Akufo, has commended Mr Baffour Ibrahim Musa, popularly known as 'Macho', the 2015 National Best Farmer for supporting the rehabilitation of a Circuit Court Building in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Baffour Ibrahim Musa in 2015 single-handedly roofed the entire court building at a personal cost of GH¢2,500.00 after it had been struck by a heavy rainfall and the roof ripped apart.

The Chief Justice made the commendation when she paid a courtesy call on Nana Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area at Abanpredease in Dormaa Ahenkro as part of a five day working visit to the Brong Ahafo Region.

The visit offered her an opportunity to acquaint herself with activities at the circuit court in Dormaa-Ahenkro, inspect court buildings and interact with members and staff of the Judicial Service Association of Ghana as well as quasi-judicial staff in Dormaa Ahenkro.

She called on Ghanaians to emulate the shining example shown by the National Best Farmer stressing "we cannot always wait to look for help from expatriates".

"Sometimes we do not always have to wait for DANIDA and other donor partners for assistance. There are certain responsibilities we can shoulder ourselves", she stated.

Chief Justice Sophia Abenaa Boafoa Akuffo noted that the adoption and infusion of technology in modern law courts procedures and processes is to enhance the dispensation of justice.

To this end, she indicated that the Judicial Service is between now and 2025 rolling out an ambitious plan to extend solar energy, the cheapest source of energy, to every court in the country irrespective of how remote that court may be.

"We have been told there are frequent power fluctuations in Dormaa and as a result the computers at the circuit court, its Universal Processing Unit (UPS) and monitors, are out of order and dysfunctional", she added.

The Chief Justice impressed on Dormaahene to use his expertise and experience as a High Court Judge at the disposal of the Circuit Court in Dormaa Ahenkro to enable it run efficiently and effectively.

She said the Judicial Service has begun the process of recruiting judges assuring that they would soon be posted to the nooks and crannies of the country to address the problem of shortages of judges.

GNA