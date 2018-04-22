NYA worried over theft of computers

By
Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA
Kumasi, May 17, GNA – The management of the
National Youth Authority (NYA) has expressed grave concern over their missing laptops
meant for the training of the youth in online digital marketing.
Mr Emmanuel Sin-Nyet Asigri, the Chief
Executive Officer said the Authority was worried that most of the 3,000
computers procured and given to the trainers of the programme to use purposely
for the training of the youth were missing.
He said the Authority was treating the issue
as theft and would soon engage the police to retrieve them from people who were
in possession of the laptops.
Mr Asigri, who was speaking at a graduation
ceremony for 350 youth of the programme in Kumasi, said 25 of the laptops meant
for the Ashanti region had been reported missing.
He said the Authority was going to use the law
to retrieve all the laptops and indicated that the training was part of efforts
by the Government to build and enhance the capacities of the youth with skills
and tools to benefit from the digital world, while creating jobs for
themselves.
He advised the youth to take advantage of the
initiative to create jobs for themselves and improve on their economic lives.
Mr George Orwell Amponsah, the acting Ashanti
Regional Director of NYA said the second phase of the training programme in the
region would begin in July this year.
He said in-spite of the challenges the region
recorded the largest number of trainees from all the districts in the region.
GNA
