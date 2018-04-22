Home | News | NYA worried over theft of computers

NYA worried over theft of computers

Dan Soko

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, May 17, GNA – The management of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has expressed grave concern over their missing laptops meant for the training of the youth in online digital marketing.

Mr Emmanuel Sin-Nyet Asigri, the Chief Executive Officer said the Authority was worried that most of the 3,000 computers procured and given to the trainers of the programme to use purposely for the training of the youth were missing.

He said the Authority was treating the issue as theft and would soon engage the police to retrieve them from people who were in possession of the laptops.

Mr Asigri, who was speaking at a graduation ceremony for 350 youth of the programme in Kumasi, said 25 of the laptops meant for the Ashanti region had been reported missing.

He said the Authority was going to use the law to retrieve all the laptops and indicated that the training was part of efforts by the Government to build and enhance the capacities of the youth with skills and tools to benefit from the digital world, while creating jobs for themselves.

He advised the youth to take advantage of the initiative to create jobs for themselves and improve on their economic lives.

Mr George Orwell Amponsah, the acting Ashanti Regional Director of NYA said the second phase of the training programme in the region would begin in July this year.

He said in-spite of the challenges the region recorded the largest number of trainees from all the districts in the region.

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

