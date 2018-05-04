FBN Bank is solid; launches second edition of savings promo

By GNA
Reporter
Accra, May 17, GNA – The FBNBank Ghana in a
good position to meet the GH¢400 million minimum capital requirement set by the
Bank of Ghana, hence all monies and investments in the Bank are safe.
Mr Gbenga Odeyemi, the Managing Director of
the Bank, gave the assurance at the launch of the Second edition of the firm’s
second Savings Promo, dubbed: the
“FBNBANK Save and Win”.
Mr
Odeyemi said the promotion was to generally encourage the savings culture among
Ghanaians, reward the Bank’s existing customers and welcome new ones,
especially the unbanked.
The winners would receive prizes such as LED
TVs, fridges, washing machines, gas cookers, laptops, iPads and smartphones.
“Through the FBNBank Save and Win Promo our
Bank aims to show gratitude to our existing customers who have kept faith with
us, as well as the new ones that would be signing up for our banking services,”
he emphasised.
“We are using this medium, therefore, to
encourage every Ghanaian and members of the public to participate in our
Savings promo.”
To enter the promotion, which runs from May to
August, one needs to make a deposit of GH¢200.00 (and/or multiples of it) into
an existing or new individual savings or current account.
Each GH¢200.00 deposit earns a customer one
point; but those who at the start of the promo have a minimum balance of
GH¢1,000.00 in their accounts will get one point for every GH¢1,000.00 as
“advance points” - up to a maximum of 10 points.
However, the advance points would be earned
only on incremental basis for as long as customer’s deposit remains in the
account during the period of the promotion.
Customers also need to maintain a minimum of
GH¢1,000.00 in their individual current or savings accounts to participate in
the monthly draws or the grand draw.
On how winners would be determined, Mr Odeyemi
said, eligible customers would be entered into draws that would be supervised
by the National Lotteries Authority to select them.
“There would be a total of four draws, with
the first three being mini ones, while the last one would be the Grand Draw.
For each draw, 10 winners would be announced,
making a total of 40.
On who was ineligible to enter, Mr Odeyemi
mentioned the staff and family members of the Bank, its agency partners and the
vendors.
GNA
