FBN Bank is solid; launches second edition of savings promo

By GNA Reporter



Accra, May 17, GNA – The FBNBank Ghana in a good position to meet the GH¢400 million minimum capital requirement set by the Bank of Ghana, hence all monies and investments in the Bank are safe.

Mr Gbenga Odeyemi, the Managing Director of the Bank, gave the assurance at the launch of the Second edition of the firm’s second Savings Promo, dubbed: the “FBNBANK Save and Win”.

Mr Odeyemi said the promotion was to generally encourage the savings culture among Ghanaians, reward the Bank’s existing customers and welcome new ones, especially the unbanked.

The winners would receive prizes such as LED TVs, fridges, washing machines, gas cookers, laptops, iPads and smartphones.

“Through the FBNBank Save and Win Promo our Bank aims to show gratitude to our existing customers who have kept faith with us, as well as the new ones that would be signing up for our banking services,” he emphasised.

“We are using this medium, therefore, to encourage every Ghanaian and members of the public to participate in our Savings promo.”

To enter the promotion, which runs from May to August, one needs to make a deposit of GH¢200.00 (and/or multiples of it) into an existing or new individual savings or current account.

Each GH¢200.00 deposit earns a customer one point; but those who at the start of the promo have a minimum balance of GH¢1,000.00 in their accounts will get one point for every GH¢1,000.00 as “advance points” - up to a maximum of 10 points.

However, the advance points would be earned only on incremental basis for as long as customer’s deposit remains in the account during the period of the promotion.

Customers also need to maintain a minimum of GH¢1,000.00 in their individual current or savings accounts to participate in the monthly draws or the grand draw.

On how winners would be determined, Mr Odeyemi said, eligible customers would be entered into draws that would be supervised by the National Lotteries Authority to select them.

“There would be a total of four draws, with the first three being mini ones, while the last one would be the Grand Draw.

For each draw, 10 winners would be announced, making a total of 40.

On who was ineligible to enter, Mr Odeyemi mentioned the staff and family members of the Bank, its agency partners and the vendors.

GNA