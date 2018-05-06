MCE urges African cities to embrace C40 Climate Action Plan

Accra, May 17, GNA – Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah,
the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, has urged African cities to welcome the
new C40 Climate Action Planning Programme for Africa to help build technical
capacities for long-term planning.
He said it would also help to identify
mechanisms to facilitate better national and local integration of climate
mitigation activities.
Mr Sowah gave the advice in a statement issued
by the Public Relations Office of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and copied to
the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.
This was after the launch of the C40 Climate
Action Planning Africa Programme in Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday to support nine
sub-Saharan megacities namely; Accra, Addis Ababa, Cape Town, Dakar, Dar es
Salaam, Durban, Johannesburg, Lagos and Tshwane to enable them to deliver bold
climate action plan under the Paris Agreement.
Mr Sowah called for support in the area of
capacity building to ensure long-term improvement on emissions reporting,
scenario modelling, and identification of transformative mitigation and
adaptation actions to deal with climate change.
He touched on the need to integrate local
actions at the national level through a robust and agreeable framework to deal
with climate change.
Mr Sowah, who is also the C40 Vice-Chair for
Africa, expressed gratitude to the Germany Federal Ministry for the
Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety for its support in the
initiative while thanking the implementing partners for the preparatory
work.
The C40 Climate Action Planning Africa
Programme is part of the International Climate Initiative.
The programme was designed in collaboration
with climate experts from Ricardo Energy & Environment who will work
closely with the cities to develop their action plans and support greater
vertical integration between city and national government climate strategies.
It is expected to provide direct support to 11
African cities in developing unprecedented robust and evidence-based long-term
climate action plans that align with the ambitious objectives of the Paris
Agreement.
The support will include a dedicated City
Advisor based in each city, a series of workshops, and access to expert
technical advice as needed.
Nairobi and Abidjan have also joined the
programme and are anticipated to submit their climate action commitments soon.
The discussants on the panel underscored the
need to catalyze greater and more transparent contributions of cities to the
international climate agenda, while at the same time addressing local climate
change issues that impact on the social and economic wellbeing of urban
residents in Africa.
They emphasised the need to support the cities
to identify new, innovative and transformative activities to support local
climate action to make African cities sustainable and resilient.
GNA
