Home | News | ‘Government plans to absorb cost of postgraduate training of doctors’

‘Government plans to absorb cost of postgraduate training of doctors’

Dan Soko

By Christabel Addo, GNA

Accra, May 17, GNA - Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health, has given a hint of the Government’s intentions to soon announce the development of a new policy to absorb the cost of postgraduate training of doctors.

He said presently the cost of postgraduate training at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons was borne by the doctors themselves, but the Government had realised that it could lose control over them, should it continue to allow specialisation training to be borne by these professional groups.

He said this was because they could then be selective in choosing courses to serve their own interests and certainly go for those that would quickly fetch them money, leaving other areas still deprived.

Mr Agyeman-Manu, who gave the hint in an address at the launch of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) 60th Anniversary launch in Accra, said the intervention was, therefore, to address concerns raised by the GMA regarding the fact that some of its members were unable to upgrade their professional skills as a result of the cost involved.

He said the GMA had earlier stated that it was important for the Government to sponsor doctors to at least the postgraduate level to grant them the needed solid professional footing to enable them to have control over skills specialisation as well as the holistic operations of health practitioners.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said the existing situation where specialisation costs were borne by doctors had accounted partly for the refusal of most specialists to accept postings to rural areas, so as to remain in the cities to recoup their investment in training.

He, however, congratulated the GMA for the numerous achievements over the past 60 years and encouraged its members to support the Government to invest a little bit more in the sector to ensure quality health care delivery and attain Universal Health Coverage.

The event, which was on the theme: “The Role of the GMA in Healthcare: 60 Years On,” called for effective partnership among institutions to address the health needs of Ghanaians.

It attracted dignitaries including Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, a former Minister for Defence and current Board Chair of SSNIT, Professor Agyemang-Badu Akosah, a former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, as well as some Fellows, past presidents, Committee and Executive Council members.  

Professor Akosah, delivering the Anniversary Lecture on the “Achievements of the GMA over the past 60 years,” said the Association had come a long way, and paid its dues to national development as an advocate, partner and an important labour union.

Giving a brief history, he said the establishment of the GMA, as the first professional association to be formed in jubilant post independent Ghana, was a great landmark in medical history and had remained credible.

He cited its influential roles in health administration and care delivery in the country through several initiatives, innovations and interventions.

These include the establishment of the medical training schools, instituting postgraduate courses, conducting medical research and policy formulation, its role in the development of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS), establishment of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, and instituting a Codified Conditions of Service for its members.  

Prof. Akosah said: “The intentions of the GMA are genuine, looking after the educational needs of its members, as well as the national aspirations.”

He, however, challenged the GMA to move from its present comfort zone to develop and vigorously mount a nationwide campaign on preventive health to arrest the rising incidence of Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) among Ghanaians.

He further called for teamwork among the doctors and other health professionals, urging them to open up to the people and encourage effective patronage of health facilities as a panacea for addressing most preventable illnesses.

Prof. Akosah said the failure to attain those would mean that the vacuum created would be filled by quack drug peddlers and mobile hawkers, because the professionals were so distant from the people, leading to various health complications and deaths resulting from drug abuses and self-medication. 

He urged the members to also support the Government to align the Primary Healthcare Concept and become gatekeepers to the teaching hospitals to achieve Universal Health Coverage in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Meanwhile Dr Addo Kufour has proposed a 30 per cent pay increase for medical practitioners who were posted to rural areas to serve as an incentive.

GNA 

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

S.Africa's ousted Zuma poses problems for new president

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!