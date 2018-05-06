‘Government plans to absorb cost of postgraduate training of doctors’

By
Christabel Addo, GNA
Accra, May 17, GNA - Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu,
the Minister of Health, has given a hint of the Government’s intentions to soon
announce the development of a new policy to absorb the cost of postgraduate
training of doctors.
He said presently the cost of postgraduate
training at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons was borne by the
doctors themselves, but the Government had realised that it could lose control
over them, should it continue to allow specialisation training to be borne by
these professional groups.
He said this was because they could then be
selective in choosing courses to serve their own interests and certainly go for
those that would quickly fetch them money, leaving other areas still deprived.
Mr Agyeman-Manu, who gave the hint in an
address at the launch of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) 60th Anniversary
launch in Accra, said the intervention was, therefore, to address concerns
raised by the GMA regarding the fact that some of its members were unable to
upgrade their professional skills as a result of the cost involved.
He said the GMA had earlier stated that it was
important for the Government to sponsor doctors to at least the postgraduate
level to grant them the needed solid professional footing to enable them to have
control over skills specialisation as well as the holistic operations of health
practitioners.
Mr Agyeman-Manu said the existing situation
where specialisation costs were borne by doctors had accounted partly for the
refusal of most specialists to accept postings to rural areas, so as to remain
in the cities to recoup their investment in training.
He, however, congratulated the GMA for the
numerous achievements over the past 60 years and encouraged its members to
support the Government to invest a little bit more in the sector to ensure
quality health care delivery and attain Universal Health Coverage.
The event, which was on the theme: “The Role
of the GMA in Healthcare: 60 Years On,” called for effective partnership among
institutions to address the health needs of Ghanaians.
It attracted dignitaries including Dr Kwame
Addo Kufuor, a former Minister for Defence and current Board Chair of SSNIT,
Professor Agyemang-Badu Akosah, a former Director-General of the Ghana Health
Service, as well as some Fellows, past presidents, Committee and Executive
Council members.
Professor Akosah, delivering the Anniversary
Lecture on the “Achievements of the GMA over the past 60 years,” said the
Association had come a long way, and paid its dues to national development as
an advocate, partner and an important labour union.
Giving a brief history, he said the
establishment of the GMA, as the first professional association to be formed in
jubilant post independent Ghana, was a great landmark in medical history and
had remained credible.
He cited its influential roles in health
administration and care delivery in the country through several initiatives,
innovations and interventions.
These include the establishment of the medical
training schools, instituting postgraduate courses, conducting medical research
and policy formulation, its role in the development of the National Health
Insurance Scheme, Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS),
establishment of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, and instituting a
Codified Conditions of Service for its members.
Prof. Akosah said: “The intentions of the GMA
are genuine, looking after the educational needs of its members, as well as the
national aspirations.”
He, however, challenged the GMA to move from
its present comfort zone to develop and vigorously mount a nationwide campaign
on preventive health to arrest the rising incidence of Non-communicable
Diseases (NCDs) among Ghanaians.
He further called for teamwork among the
doctors and other health professionals, urging them to open up to the people
and encourage effective patronage of health facilities as a panacea for
addressing most preventable illnesses.
Prof. Akosah said the failure to attain those
would mean that the vacuum created would be filled by quack drug peddlers and
mobile hawkers, because the professionals were so distant from the people,
leading to various health complications and deaths resulting from drug abuses
and self-medication.
He urged the members to also support the
Government to align the Primary Healthcare Concept and become gatekeepers to
the teaching hospitals to achieve Universal Health Coverage in line with the
Sustainable Development Goals.
Meanwhile Dr Addo Kufour has proposed a 30 per
cent pay increase for medical practitioners who were posted to rural areas to
serve as an incentive.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article