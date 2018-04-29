BoG will safeguard financial market infrastructure - Dr Addison

By
Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Accra, May 17, GNA - The Governor of the Bank
of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, has observed that the rolling out of the
Mobile Money Interoperability Payment System is an important milestone towards
ensuring an integrated and interoperable electronic payments environment.
He said the payment system would have a major
impact on the country's efforts to ensuring greater financial inclusion and
accelerate economic growth.
Speaking at the launch of the PaySwitch
Company Limited, Ghana’s first private Third Party Processing firm, in Accra,
Dr Addison said the Bank had established the needed financial architecture to
support a robust payments and settlement systems.
“As part of the broader strategy to create an
enabling regulatory environment for convenient, efficient and safe retail
payment and funds transfer mechanisms, the Bank of Ghana issued the Branchless
Banking Guidelines in 2008 and the Guidelines for E-Money Issuers (EMIs) and
the Agent Guidelines in June 2015.
"The broad objective of these guidelines
was to promote financial inclusion initiatives by extending financial services
beyond the traditional branch-based channels and to limit e-money issuance to
licensed Dedicated Electronic Money Issuer institutions,” Dr Addison stated.
The guidelines formed a core part of the
Bank's strategy to create a supportive regulatory environment for adoption and
use of a convenient, efficient and safe electronic retail payments and funds
transfer.
Dr Addisson noted that the publication of the
guidelines had increased activity in electronic payments, especially mobile
money, with tremendous positive impact on financial inclusion.
He said migration from magnetic stripe cards
to chip-based payment cards, which took effect in April 2018, was expected to
minimise, if not completely eliminate skimming or counterfeiting of payment
cards.
“Indeed, these achievements were acknowledged
in the April 2018 World Bank’s Global Index Report.”
“According to the Report, Ghana’s progress in
financial inclusiveness has improved from 40.5 percent in 2014 to 58 percent in
2018, driven mainly by digital financial services.”
Dr Addison challenged stakeholders in the financial
services sector and FinTech companies to take advantage of the Interoperability
system to design products to meet the constantly evolving demand.
“An effective use of this infrastructure rests
on market players to innovate and deliver payment products that meet the needs
of various categories of customers.
“The Bank is always ready to support such
innovations that do not pose risks to the payment system.
“As the payment industry expands, efforts by
fintechs should be directed at innovative financial products that provide
efficiency gains and cost savings compared with the traditional payment
methods.
“Bank of Ghana will continue to play a
facilitating role to further develop the payment systems infrastructure, take
proactive actions to safeguard the security of the financial market
infrastructure and customer funds, and promote an enabling environment for
innovative products and services to thrive,” he said.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article