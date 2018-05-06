Home | News | IMANI Exposes Akufo-Addo Government In New $89m Subah-like Deal

IMANI Exposes Akufo-Addo Government In New $89m Subah-like Deal

Dan Soko

The president of IMANI Africa is raising red flags over a contract the Communications Ministry has signed with a Haitian company GVG/Kelni to deal with revenue losses in the telcos and deal with simbox fraud

Franklin Cudjoe says the $89 million contract signed in 2017 is a careless duplication of jobs and a needless drain on the country’s scarce resources.

According to him, Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the NDC administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.

He found it worrying, that an NPP government which criticized the Subah deal while in opposition, will award another contract to the Haitian company to do a job two other companies are already doing.

“What kind of duplication, profligacy and outright waste is this?” he asked with a tinge of disappointment.

He charged the government to the “scrap the new deal” and provide a “progress report” on the Subah and Afriwave deals.

In 2010 the Ghana Revenue Authority contracted Subah to oversee revenue assurance activities within the telcos.

The company received 75 million cedis for what critics say was payment for no work done.

Later on in 2015, Afriwave was appointed by the NCA to perform the job of an interconnect clearinghouse services which was similar to the job being done by Subah. They were also paid an amount of 40 million cedis.

In 2017, the NPP government is now contracting a new foreign company to do the same, if not similar job.

Speaking to Joy News on the matter, Franklin Cudjoe on the matter said the two contracts signed led to a serious turf war between the two companies.

“In 2010 and 2015 we signed two different contracts but similar in terms of execution with two different institutions.

He was scandalized that in spite of the presence of this turf war between Subah and Afriwave, government is planning to engage a new company.

“The new deal which is totally needless is to do the same thing- ensure revenue assurance, monitor the platform for fraud. What has been added now is to monitor mobile money transactions on the platform,” he stated.

According to him, what has been added as an extra responsibility to the Haitian company is also needless because government has signed a 4.5 million to do the same work.

Franklin Cudjoe alleged the third company is already receiving monies for no work done, something similar to what Subah and Afriwave did.

He was unequivocal that government must abrogate the contract with the Haitian company.

Attempts by Joy News to get a response from the officials of the Communication Ministry proved futile.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

GRASAG members to get Ghc100.000 each to start a business

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!