Home | News | Be Confident About Ghana's Prosperity

Be Confident About Ghana's Prosperity

Dan Soko
Be Confident About Ghana's Prosperity

Mrs. Barbara Asher Ayisi, a Deputy Minister in- charge of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), has called on Ghanaians to remain steadfast in Government's determination to build a nation that works for everybody and not a privileged few.

Mrs. Ayisi indicated that the country would only make a quantum leap in its development drive when it channelled all its arsenals into productive ventures regardless of one's geographical location or political differences.

She therefore called on all to give strong backing to the government as it rolled out its carefully thought out policies and programs to fight poverty and make things better.

The Deputy Minister was speaking at at the Victory Bible Church International, Family Sanctuary, in Cape Coast.

She said Ghana's slow economic growth rate, mass unemployment and inadequate supply of basic social amenities were due to over-dependence on other countries and said it was time 'every person in Ghana' supported government's vision irrespective of political affiliation to 'maximize the welfare and happiness' of all.

Touching on education, the Deputy sector Minister, said there was no doubt that the free senior high school (SHS) policy had brought tremendous financial relief to parents and expanded access to SHS education.

She reiterated Government's commitment to sustain the free education initiative with various financial outflows including oil revenues.

The Government was also working to improve technical and vocational training, an important tool that had sparked development in other countries, hence the need to rebrand the sector to make it more relevant and attractive.

She appealed to the youth not to make it a profession for losers.

The Ministry was working hard to ensure that linkages between training institutions and industry were strengthened, so that TVET graduates were seamlessly absorbed into industry.

The Government was putting in place strategic policies to systematically explore the human and natural resource base of the country and make it self-reliant.

Giving her personal life experiences, she recounted how her Mother always urged her to be strong and determined to support her in the absence of her father.

She lauded the pioneering role of African women in the moral upbringing of children, serving as strong pillars for the sustenance of most families.

Mrs. Ayisi who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North asked women to soberly reflect on the significance of the celebration of Mother's Day to uphold the common good of society.

She urged mothers to keep up the good work in caring for their children even in the face of challenges.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

GRASAG members to get Ghc100.000 each to start a business

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!