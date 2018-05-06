Ten Things To Know About Ramadan

Ramadan is a holy month for all 1.8 billion Muslims across the world. Muslims observe a daily period of fasting, praying, purification and charitable act.

On the Citi Breakfast Show, today[Thursday], the spokesperson for the Chief Imam of Ghana Sheik Arimiyaw confirmed today as the second day of Ramadan for Muslims in Ghana.

“Ramadan is important because it has a foundation in the scripture, the Holy Quran speaks to that Ramadan is the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed, and God has made it obligatory for Muslims to fast in this month,” he said

Things to know about Ramadan