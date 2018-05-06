Ten Things To Know About Ramadan

Ramadan is a holy month for all 1.8 billion Muslims across the world. Muslims observe a daily period of fasting, praying, purification and charitable act.
On the Citi Breakfast Show, today[Thursday], the spokesperson for the Chief Imam of Ghana Sheik Arimiyaw confirmed today as the second day of Ramadan for Muslims in Ghana.
“Ramadan is important because it has a foundation in the scripture, the Holy Quran speaks to that Ramadan is the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed, and God has made it obligatory for Muslims to fast in this month,” he said
Things to know about Ramadan
- Ramadan is an annual observation for Muslims which one of the five pillars of Islam and mandatory for every capable Muslim.
- It is observed for a period of 29 t0 30 days.
- Ramadan Mubarak, which means “have a blessed Ramadan” is a common greeting during the season.
- The fast is from dawn to sunset, with a pre-dawn meal known as suhur and sunset meal called iftar.
- Fasting is mandatory for adult Muslims, except those who are suffering from a condition or illness, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, menstruating women, the elderly and travellers.
- Ramadan is also a month where Muslims practice increased self-discipline and increased in prayer and charity.
- Muslims consider Ramadan as a period of healing and renewal of one’s relationship with Allah.
- For Muslims Ramadan is the time to get in touch with their spiritual by intensifying prayers, reading the Quran and contemplating the wonders of God.
- During the fast, Muslims are urged to help the less fortunate, forgive and make peace with friends, and reach out to family members and relatives.
- Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the next lunar month.
