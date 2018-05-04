Buenos Aires To Host 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games

The third edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) will be held from 6 to 18 October 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Summer Youth Olympic Games are an elite international multi-sport event for the world's best young athletes between the ages of 15 and 18. Buenos Aires 2018 will be the first time that an Olympic event has had an equal number of male and female athletes. There will be 1,999 women and 1,999 men competing in the 32 sports.

The Games will truly be a celebration of sport throughout the city. Across four different parks and four standalone venues, there will be 286 competition sessions, 468 sports initiation sessions, cultural and educational activities for the general public and athletes, 241 medal events, 1,250 medals distributed and more than 500 hours of live competition broadcast.

The Summer Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018 will offer the accredited media basic media facilities and a comfortable working environment at all venues.

The operations for the media are on a different scale from those found at the Olympic Games and will offer a more interactive atmosphere for media representatives and athletes, with the focus on creating an easy and fun reporting environment in the spirit of the Youth Olympic Games.

There will be 30 competition venues and 23 non-competition venues.

Media representatives wishing to cover the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires are required to complete the accreditation application on the IOC website by 24 May 2018.

Evans Yeboah, president of the Ghana Badminton Association and third vice president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has been appointed Chef du Mission for Team Ghana.