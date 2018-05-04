OFFICIAL: Ghana Defender Andy Yiadom Joins Championship Side Reading On Four-Year Deal

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has joined Championship outfit Reading from Barnsley on a four-year deal on Thursday.
Yiadom, 26, becomes the first summer signing of the club but will officially become a member of the Royal's squad at the expiration of his contract at Oakwell on July 1st.
The Barnsley right-back was one of the most sought-after players last summer with Premiership club Huddersfield Town very close to acquiring his services.
The move fell through few weeks to deadline day after he suffered a spinal injury.
Yiadom returned stronger and was handed the club's captains armband but could not help as the Tykes were relegated from the second-tier league.
Following the club's demotion, many of their players are reported to be heading for the exit - with Yiadom name being mentioned as a prime target for clubs in the division.
And he has taken the decision to seek a new challenge elsewhere.
