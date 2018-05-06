World Cup 2018: Pape Souare Left Out Of Senegal Squad

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare has been left out of the Senegal squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The 27-year-old broke his thighbone and jaw in a car crash on London’s M4 in 2016 and was sidelined for over a year.

He returned to the Senegal squad in March but made only four substitute appearances for Palace last term.

Seven British-based players have made the squad, including Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye from Everton and West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate.

Senegal are in Group H in Russia alongside Colombia, Japan and Poland.

Senegal squad:

Goalkeepers: Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya AC), Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), Alfred Gomis (Torino)

Defenders: Kara Mbodji (Anderlecht), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Moussa Wague (Eupen), Saliou Ciss (Angers), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest), Salif Sane (Hannover 96)

Midfielders: Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham), Cheikh N’Doye (Birmingham)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Diao Balde Keita (Monaco), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes), Diafra Sakho (Rennes), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), Mbaye Niang (AC Milan)