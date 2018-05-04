Home | News | GIFEC launches ‘Coding For Kids’ government programme at Asankragua

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 17 May 2018

Source: GIFEC

Gifec Launch1Dignitaries and students present at the launch

Hon. Abraham Kofi Asante, the Chief Executive Officer for Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), has emphasized the need for coding and programming in the life of children to make them grow into better adults.

Speaking at the launch of the “Coding For Kids” programme at Asankragua on Wednesday, Hon. Asante stated that coding can help children to be organized, intelligent and build a strong mental foundation to excel.

He also added that the program was launched in the Asankragu community as part of GIFEC’s aim to provide universal access to e-learning and other digital services.

At the launching, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Amenfi West Municipality, Hon George Agyiri expressed his gratitude to GIFEC and the Ministry of Communication for selecting the Municipality to be part of government’s smart community project, adding that through the project, about 18 communities in the municipality now have access to a telephone network.

Meanwhile, the acting Chief of Asankrangwa, Nana Kwasi Addae, also thanked the CEO of GIFEC for remembering the community in which he comes from and added that the project would be of immense benefit to the community.

