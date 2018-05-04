GFA fails to reveal figures involved in latest Zylofon Cash deal

Sports News of Thursday, 17 May 2018

Source: 442gh.com

Nana Appiah Mensah with Kwasi Nyantakyi

The Ghana Football Association left many in doubt after refusing to reveal figures involved in the sponsorship deal with Zylofon Cash.

The two (GFA and Zylofon Cash) came to an agreement to sign a deal which has seen the latter becoming the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

The FA during the announcement on Thursday failed to make known details of the contract which raised questions.

Although it has been speculated the deal between the two parties is worth $10million for the next five years, the Nation’s football governing body is yet to communicate to the public what the contract entails.

The latest situation also keeps the Clubs involved in uncertain state as they seek to know their fair share of the deal.

Many have already reported each of the sixteen Clubs will receive an amount of $71,000.00 per season, however that could only be justified should the Football Association come out to communicate to the public what the deal entails and the money involved.

In addition the FA failed to announce the prize package for the winner of the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana Premier League gets a headline sponsor for the first time in three seasons.