Home | News | AirtelTigo partners Ericsson to consolidate, upgrade its network in Ghana

AirtelTigo partners Ericsson to consolidate, upgrade its network in Ghana

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 17 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Roshi Ericssonplay videoRoshi Motman, CEO of AirtelTigo

Telecommunications giant, AirtelTigo Ghana has partnered with Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company to combine and upgrade its network infrastructure.

The partnership will enable AirtelTigo to unify its network assets between the previously separate companies (Airtel and Tigo) and provide customers with fast internet experience and superior voice quality.

The agreement with Ericsson includes end-to-end consolidation and managed services for the AirtelTigo network.

Also, AirtelTigo will be able to expand coverage to all parts of the country including rural areas.

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo, Roshi Motman said their customers will benefit massively from this merger as they will get faster internet speed, superior voice quality and nationwide coverage once the integration is completed.

She is confident that Ericsson is well resourced with both the latest technology and expertise to do the consolidation and upgrade the network to world-class standards.

“What we are going to deliver is a nationwide coverage, faster internet speeds and superior voice quality. We have chosen a partner that is going to support us in this process. That partner is a world-class player; Ericsson,” she said.

She further indicated that the full merger will drag into 2019 before the full bloom experience is seen but until then, there will be disruptions with the network, which together with Ericsson, they will try to minimise it.

She assured that customers will be informed about the disruptions and be compensated for troubles caused by the network where there is the need to.

“It will take the end of year until we can see the full bloom experience. The full consolidation of the merger will drag a little bit into 2019 as well. There might be some disruptions happening but we are doing everything that we can together with Ericsson to minimise these disruptions but if they happen, we will make sure that customers are informed and if there is need, for sure we will also be looking at compensations”, she assured.

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said they will continue to partner with customers and take on the major role in complex multivendor integration and deployment projects.

According to him, the new partnership with Ericsson will enable AirtelTigo help the operator pave the way towards 4G and eventually 5G network evolution in Ghana.

He further stated that “Ericsson’s role, of course, will be to continue running the network with our managed services. We’ll be undertaking a lot of integration activities and helping AirtelTigo with all the design as well. It’s a huge opportunity of merging two networks together that gives a scale and efficiency which enables AirtelTigo to invest in a much better network which gives a better service to customers and more data speeds”.

Ericsson is one of the leading providers of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to service providers with about 40% of the world’s mobile traffic carried through their networks. They enable the full value of connectivity by creating game-changing technology and services that are easy to use, adopt and scale, making their customers successful in a fully connected world.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

GRASAG members to get Ghc100.000 each to start a business

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!