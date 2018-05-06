Home | News | NCCE has ‘serious resource constraints’ - Deputy Chair

NCCE has ‘serious resource constraints’ - Deputy Chair

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 17 May 2018

Source: atinkaonline.com

Kathleen Addy SMs. Kathleen Addy, Deputy Chairperson in Charge of Finance and Administration, NCCE

The Deputy Chairperson in Charge of Finance and Administration at the National Commission For Civic Education (NCCE), Ms. Kathleen Addy, has disclosed that the Commission is facing serious resource constraints, making it difficult to discharge its mandate effectively.

The Commission has the mandate to educate citizens on their rights and responsibilities. However, it has come under attack in recent times for allegedly failing to execute its mandate as required by the 1992 Constitution.

Speaking to Atinka News Thursday during the Constitution Week Celebration at the headquarters of Ghana Immigration Service, Ms. Addy said, even though the Commission is doing its best to execute its mandate, it would do much more if the needed resources are provided by government.

The theme for the celebration is, “Our Nation, Our Heritage: Consolidating Ghana’s Democratic Gains”.

She was, however, hopeful that government will extend the necessary assistance to enable the commission do its work to the satisfaction of Ghanaians.

The Deputy NCCE chair commended Ghanaians for the smooth transitions have taken place in the Fourth Republic so far, but said one or two amendments could be made to Constitution going forward to improve governance.

Commenting on corruption, she said Ghanaians have a collective responsibility to fight the canker.

