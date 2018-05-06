PIE Ghana donates to GSTS and Holy Family NMTC

General News of Thursday, 17 May 2018

Source: G-com Multimedia

officials of PIE Ghana in a picture with officials of GSTS and Holy Family NMTC

Progress in Education (PIE) Ghana, a charitable non-profit organization has donated some learning materials to the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) and the Holy Family Nursing and Midwifery Training College on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Accra.

The items, worth thousands of Cedis, included keyboards, computer mouse, printers, lab packs, and monitors, among others to aid in the learning of ICT and Science.

The presentation, which was led by a board member of PIE Ghana, Rev. Dr Emmanuel K. Ansah, was part of the organization’s activities to promote education at the high school level in Ghana.

Presenting the items, he said, “In the past years, we used to focus on the big traditional schools but in the last years, most of our energies have gone to very rural communities and then also schools that have young ladies present.”

Expressing excitement at the exercise, he added that they were happy to bring the items which would enhance the make the study of science and ICT education easier.

Meanwhile, reacting to the gesture from PIE Ghana, Headmaster of GSTS, Samuel Kofi Essel intimated that their school felt honoured to have been chosen among over fifty schools in the Western Region.

He, therefore, opined that the items would go a long way to aid the studies of ICT and Science.

The principal of the Holy Family Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Margaret Mary Alawgue lauding the efforts of PIE Ghana said in their bid to appreciate the kind gesture, they would preserve the donations so that future generations could benefit as well.

PIE Ghana

PIE (Progress in Education) Ghana is an affiliate of PIE USA. This non-profit, Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) was established in the United States of America by a group of Ghanaians with the support of a number of donor partners in 2000.

The primary aim of PIE is to raise funds for the provision of Science and ICT equipment and other essential items, which are needed by schools in the country. These items are then supplied to the schools upon arrival in Ghana.