President of Concerned Law Students dies 'mysteriously'

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 17 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ken Addor Donkor He was electrocuted at home and died in the hospital

The vociferous leader of the group Concerned Law Students of Ghana, Ken Addo Donkor has passed on under circumstances relatives say is bizarre, MyNewsGh.com can report.

Mr Ken Addo has been at the forefront of leading the Law Students of Ghana against what they called the “dictatorship” of the General Legal Council and was only days ago, seen charging on the authorities further.

Family sources who confirmed news of his death gave MyNewsGh.com all the details.

According to the family source, and this was confirmed by his friend, Ken Addo Donkor was electrocuted in his room yesterday in the evening.

He was rushed to the hospital but he unfortunately passed on this afternoon.

A tribute for him, written on Facebook by TV3’s Thomas A. Pappoe read:

“He championed the cause of concerned law students and always ready to speak to the media when called upon. Unfortunately you did not live to write the entrance exams and ultimately be called to the Bar. Ken Addor Donkor, rest in the bosom of our Lord”.

Readers of MyNewsGh.com will recall our report on Ken Addor Donkor who led his colleague law students protest against the passage of the controversial Legislative Instrument which was forwarded to Parliament by the General Legal Council and was eventually passed.

Reacting to the passage of the Bill, the now late leader of the Concerned Law Students, Ken Addo Donkor said the move spells a bleak picture for the country’s legal system saying: “I feel so SAD and I fear for my country. If my country Ghana could be ran this way”.

We at Stepra Communications, owners and managers of MyNewsGh.com extend our condolences to all the Law Students of Ghana for whom he stood (and perhaps died) for; and to his family and friends.

