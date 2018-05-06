Home | News | Police/Military commands condemn clashes between officers

Police/Military commands condemn clashes between officers

Dan Soko

Accra, May 17, GNA - The Police and Military High commands have taken serious exception to the clash between the Police and Military officers at Tamale on Wednesday, May 16, and have condemned it in no uncertain terms.

Consequently, both commands met the Ministry of the Interior that day and agreed, among other things, to set up committees involving the Police and Military in regions where there is a Military base, for the purposes of overseeing to the peaceful co-existence of both commands.

This was in a statement jointly signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police David Eklu, the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, and Colonel Eric Aggrey Quashie, the Director of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

It said the committees would be mandated to deal with acts of indiscipline among their rank and file and constantly remind officers that they were not above the law, follow their respective chain of command procedures for addressing breaches and acts of indiscipline, and respect the rule of law.

The statement said the meeting further agreed to continue to collaborate in investigating the clash and similar existing cases and officers found culpable would be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

It said a team of Senior Police and Military Officers from Accra had been dispatched to Tamale where they joined the Northern Regional Security Council to hold a durbar with the Military and the Police in order to bring a lasting solution to the issue.

The statement said prior to the clash, the Police and Military High commands had met on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 to identify causes of clashes between the officers and had come out with agreed strategies to address such occurrences, of which the implementation was underway.

“It is, therefore, regrettable the clash between the Police and Military officers on Wednesday,” it said.

The statement assured the media and the public that steps are being taken to address the regrettable incidents to the letter and called for circumspection from all sides.

GNA

