Police/Military commands condemn clashes between officers

Accra, May 17, GNA - The Police and Military High
commands have taken serious exception to the clash between the Police and
Military officers at Tamale on Wednesday, May 16, and have condemned it in no
uncertain terms.
Consequently, both commands met the Ministry
of the Interior that day and agreed, among other things, to set up committees
involving the Police and Military in regions where there is a Military base,
for the purposes of overseeing to the peaceful co-existence of both commands.
This was in a statement jointly signed by
Assistant Commissioner of Police David Eklu, the Director-General of Public
Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, and Colonel Eric Aggrey Quashie, the
Director of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, and copied to the Ghana News
Agency on Thursday.
It said the committees would be mandated to
deal with acts of indiscipline among their rank and file and constantly remind
officers that they were not above the law, follow their respective chain of
command procedures for addressing breaches and acts of indiscipline, and
respect the rule of law.
The statement said the meeting further agreed
to continue to collaborate in investigating the clash and similar existing
cases and officers found culpable would be sanctioned in accordance with the
law.
It said a team of Senior Police and Military
Officers from Accra had been dispatched to Tamale where they joined the
Northern Regional Security Council to hold a durbar with the Military and the
Police in order to bring a lasting solution to the issue.
The statement said prior to the clash, the
Police and Military High commands had met on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 to
identify causes of clashes between the officers and had come out with agreed
strategies to address such occurrences, of which the implementation was
underway.
“It is, therefore, regrettable the clash
between the Police and Military officers on Wednesday,” it said.
The statement assured the media and the public
that steps are being taken to address the regrettable incidents to the letter and
called for circumspection from all sides.
GNA
Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
