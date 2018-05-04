Jirapa Naa appeals for Municipal Hospital

By
Prosper K Kuorsoh, GNA
Jirapa, (U/W), May 17, GNA – Naa Ansoleh Ganaa
II, Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area has appealed to the
government for a Municipal Hospital to adequately meet the increasing health
demands of the people.
He said this was necessary because the St.
Joseph’s Hospital, a faith based hospital established over 60 years ago had
become too old and overstretched due to lack of major expansion works and
increasing population and hence could no longer play its role effectively as in
the past.
Naa Ganaa II who made the appeal during the
celebration of the annual “Bong-Ngo” Festival of the Chiefs and people of the
Jirapa Traditional Area noted therefore that the St. Joseph’s Hospital could
not be blamed for being a pale shadow of itself due to the aforementioned
reasons.
The Paramount Chief however commended the
Medical Director and his colleague staff of the hospital for their continued
hard work despite the fact that the hospital was hampered by a myriad of
problems.
These problems include; small over-crowded
wards, dusty environment, old and weak medical equipment and inadequate medical
doctors as well as uncompleted projects especially the 13-year old
administrative block.
Naa Ganaa II therefore appealed to the
government to do something about the plight of the St. Joseph’s Hospital as a
stop gap measure, while it put in place plans to construct a new Municipal
Hospital facility that would adequately cater for the health needs of the
people.
He said in anticipation of this, he had in
consultation with the rightful land owners, set aside 60 acres of land along
the Jirapa-Wa road for the construction of the new Municipal Hospital facility.
The Paramount Chief also noted that apart from
the trunk road leading from Wa through Jirapa town, there was no single tarred
road in the whole of the Municipality.
He therefore appealed to government to
re-shape the Jirapa-Hain road to link the Hain Poly Clinic to the Jirapa
Hospital to cater for emergency referral cases.
Naa Ganaa II noted that the Jirapa Town Water
system was built about 20 years ago and due to the increase in population and
the springing up of many educational institutions in Jirapa, the system had
become far too small to serve its purpose.
“I would be grateful therefore if government
could consider giving us a bigger water supply system that commensurate with
the current and projected growth of the town and population”, he appealed.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article