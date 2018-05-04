Jirapa Naa appeals for Municipal Hospital

By Prosper K Kuorsoh, GNA



Jirapa, (U/W), May 17, GNA – Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II, Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area has appealed to the government for a Municipal Hospital to adequately meet the increasing health demands of the people.

He said this was necessary because the St. Joseph’s Hospital, a faith based hospital established over 60 years ago had become too old and overstretched due to lack of major expansion works and increasing population and hence could no longer play its role effectively as in the past.

Naa Ganaa II who made the appeal during the celebration of the annual “Bong-Ngo” Festival of the Chiefs and people of the Jirapa Traditional Area noted therefore that the St. Joseph’s Hospital could not be blamed for being a pale shadow of itself due to the aforementioned reasons.

The Paramount Chief however commended the Medical Director and his colleague staff of the hospital for their continued hard work despite the fact that the hospital was hampered by a myriad of problems.

These problems include; small over-crowded wards, dusty environment, old and weak medical equipment and inadequate medical doctors as well as uncompleted projects especially the 13-year old administrative block.

Naa Ganaa II therefore appealed to the government to do something about the plight of the St. Joseph’s Hospital as a stop gap measure, while it put in place plans to construct a new Municipal Hospital facility that would adequately cater for the health needs of the people.

He said in anticipation of this, he had in consultation with the rightful land owners, set aside 60 acres of land along the Jirapa-Wa road for the construction of the new Municipal Hospital facility.

The Paramount Chief also noted that apart from the trunk road leading from Wa through Jirapa town, there was no single tarred road in the whole of the Municipality.

He therefore appealed to government to re-shape the Jirapa-Hain road to link the Hain Poly Clinic to the Jirapa Hospital to cater for emergency referral cases.

Naa Ganaa II noted that the Jirapa Town Water system was built about 20 years ago and due to the increase in population and the springing up of many educational institutions in Jirapa, the system had become far too small to serve its purpose.

“I would be grateful therefore if government could consider giving us a bigger water supply system that commensurate with the current and projected growth of the town and population”, he appealed.

GNA