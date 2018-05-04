Environmental organisations make strong case against Atiwa Bauxite Project

By Yaw
Ansah, GNA
Accra, May 17, GNA - Environmental protection
organisations on Thursday reiterated their call on government to urgently stop
all mining and prospecting activities in the Atiwa Forest Reserve.
The organisations, led by Friends of the
Earth-Ghana (FoE), in collaboration with ARocha Ghana and Tropenbos Ghana,
forest research organisations under the auspices of the Green Livelihood
Alliance, said the Atiwa Forest delivered a variety of ecosystem service and
benefits that superseded whatever amount the country would gain from mining
bauxite.
They urged government and the China
Development Bank to explore alternative ways in which the Atewa Forest would
generate additional financial resources for the state and also to support the
development of local communities while preserving the ecological integrity for
the forest.
The Atiwa Forest, located in the Eastern
Region and among the 260 forest reserves in the country, is one of the largest
remaining blocks of tropical forests and one of the healthiest and important
ecosystems in West Africa.
It has a national recognition as an important
reserve, which delivers a variety of ecosystem services and also shelters the
headwater of major rivers such as the Weija, Densu, Birim and Ayensu, which
serve most communities with potable water.
Dr Theo Anderson, the Director of FoE,
addressing a press conference in Accra, suggested that such initiatives could
include the protection of the Atiwa Forest to be developed into a National Park
for ecotourism, scientific study and educational opportunities, together with
various sustainable economic livelihoods for local communities.
He noted that over the year’s governments
continued to receive about 32 million dollars annually as aid for the purpose
of sustainably managing and conserving forest resources.
“To destroy our forests through mining will be
an affront to those whose taxes are given to us in development aid for the
purpose of sustainably managing our forests.”
Dr Anderson said any country whose economy was
dependent on the extraction of exhaustible natural resources was not
sustainable in the long run and urged government and the People's Republic of
China to completely remove Atiwa Forest from the bauxite mining
agreement.
He called on the China Development Bank to
first consider funding a Strategic Environmental Assessment of the whole area
to know the consequences for local communities living at the fringes and the
opportunities thereof, adding that an Environmental Impact Assessment alone was
not enough justification.
“We want to remind the China Development Bank
that funding the destruction of the Atiwa Forest violates the Bank’s own
environmental principles and has a consequence for the Bank’s reputation and
public image and we call on the Chinese Banking Regulatory Authority to apply
all the necessary sanctions on the China Development Bank should they go ahead
to fund the bauxite mining in the Atiwa Forest.
“FoE Ghana and its partners maintain that
China Development Bank’s proposed funding towards Bauxite Mining in the Atiwa
Forest would have a very damaging impact on biodiversity, wildlife, climate,
water resources, and people,” Dr Anderson said.
Mr Darly Bonsu, an official of ARocha Ghana,
indicated that despite the numerous roles of the Atiwa Forest, it was faced
with the threat of degradation of resources from the growing population who
needed the land space for other productive purposes.
He said the Forest Reserve was also
faced with persistent pressure for commercial bauxite mining,
illegal artisanal and chainsaw logging, bush meat hunting and farm
encroachment.
Those, he said, posed serious risks to the
ecological integrity of the forest and the provision of services, especially
its role in absorbing carbon dioxide emission from cars, industries and other
human activities.
GNA
