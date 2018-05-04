Home | News | Environmental organisations make strong case against Atiwa Bauxite Project

Environmental organisations make strong case against Atiwa Bauxite Project

Dan Soko

By Yaw Ansah, GNA

Accra, May 17, GNA - Environmental protection organisations on Thursday reiterated their call on government to urgently stop all mining and prospecting activities in the Atiwa Forest Reserve.

The organisations, led by Friends of the Earth-Ghana (FoE), in collaboration with ARocha Ghana and Tropenbos Ghana, forest research organisations under the auspices of the Green Livelihood Alliance, said the Atiwa Forest delivered a variety of ecosystem service and benefits that superseded whatever amount the country would gain from mining bauxite.

They urged government and the China Development Bank to explore alternative ways in which the Atewa Forest would generate additional financial resources for the state and also to support the development of local communities while preserving the ecological integrity for the forest.

The Atiwa Forest, located in the Eastern Region and among the 260 forest reserves in the country, is one of the largest remaining blocks of tropical forests and one of the healthiest and important ecosystems in West Africa.

It has a national recognition as an important reserve, which delivers a variety of ecosystem services and also shelters the headwater of major rivers such as the Weija, Densu, Birim and Ayensu, which serve most communities with potable water.

Dr Theo Anderson, the Director of FoE, addressing a press conference in Accra, suggested that such initiatives could include the protection of the Atiwa Forest to be developed into a National Park for ecotourism, scientific study and educational opportunities, together with various sustainable economic livelihoods for local communities. 

He noted that over the year’s governments continued to receive about 32 million dollars annually as aid for the purpose of sustainably managing and conserving forest resources.

“To destroy our forests through mining will be an affront to those whose taxes are given to us in development aid for the purpose of sustainably managing our forests.”

Dr Anderson said any country whose economy was dependent on the extraction of exhaustible natural resources was not sustainable in the long run and urged government and the People's Republic of China to completely remove Atiwa Forest from the bauxite mining agreement. 

He called on the China Development Bank to first consider funding a Strategic Environmental Assessment of the whole area to know the consequences for local communities living at the fringes and the opportunities thereof, adding that an Environmental Impact Assessment alone was not enough justification. 

“We want to remind the China Development Bank that funding the destruction of the Atiwa Forest violates the Bank’s own environmental principles and has a consequence for the Bank’s reputation and public image and we call on the Chinese Banking Regulatory Authority to apply all the necessary sanctions on the China Development Bank should they go ahead to fund the bauxite mining in the Atiwa Forest. 

“FoE Ghana and its partners maintain that China Development Bank’s proposed funding towards Bauxite Mining in the Atiwa Forest would have a very damaging impact on biodiversity, wildlife, climate, water resources, and people,” Dr Anderson said.

Mr Darly Bonsu, an official of ARocha Ghana, indicated that despite the numerous roles of the Atiwa Forest, it was faced with the threat of degradation of resources from the growing population who needed the land space for other productive purposes.

He said the Forest Reserve was also faced with persistent pressure for commercial bauxite mining, illegal artisanal and chainsaw logging, bush meat hunting and farm encroachment.

Those, he said, posed serious risks to the ecological integrity of the forest and the provision of services, especially its role in absorbing carbon dioxide emission from cars, industries and other human activities. 

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

GRASAG members to get Ghc100.000 each to start a business

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!