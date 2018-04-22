Cummins selects Ghana for Regional Distribution Centre

Accra, May 17, GNA - Agility, a leading global
logistics provider, has leased warehouse space in the Agility Warehouse Park in
Ghana to Cummins for a new West African Distribution Centre.
Cummins, one of the world’s leading
manufacturers of diesel engines, generators, filtration and associated engine
components, will use the facility to stock and distribute a range of over
10,000 spare parts for Cummins operations across West Africa.
A statement issued in Accra said Cummins joins
other multinationals and small and medium-sized Ghanaian companies that had
chosen the Agility Warehouse Park at Tema because its secure, convenient
location provides international standard warehousing and services for their
West African operations.
It said location was a significant factor in
Cummins’ selection and the Agility Park was eight kilometres from Ghana’s main
seaport and was adjacent to the Aflao highway connecting Ghana to Ivory Coast,
Togo, Benin and Nigeria.
Mr Felix Bani, Cummins Operations Manager -
Central Supply Chain Operations, said: “Product distribution can be
fast-tracked, either by road, sea or air and by choosing the Agility Warehouse
Park, Cummins had addressed one of the biggest constraints to companies doing
business in West Africa – the lack of quality infrastructure.”
Mr Bani said Cummins was also attracted to the
facility because it met international environmental standards and features
eco-friendly construction materials.
He said Agility used energy efficient roof and
side insulated panels; wind-driven roof fans; skylights for natural lighting;
LED and energy-saving bulbs; and solar-powered streetlights.
“The site will recycle paper, plastic, metal,
and carton waste. It provides eco-friendly waste management services and carbon
footprint reporting,” he said.
The Agility Warehouse Park in Ghana is part of
a network of international standard warehouse parks that Agility is funding and
developing across key markets in Africa to support the development of domestic
and regional trade.
Mr Geoffrey White, CEO Agility Africa, said
“We believe that the provision of international standard warehouses in Africa
for storage, distribution and light manufacturing is one of the fundamental
building blocks necessary for economic growth.”
He said the Agility Warehouse Parks enable
companies, whether multinationals such as Cummins or small and medium
enterprises to access quality infrastructure easily, quickly and cost
effectively.
GNA
