SMEs will not be left unmonitored after receiving government - Minister

Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
Accra, May 17, GNA - Dr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed,
the Minister for Business Development, has said the National Entrepreneurship
and Innovation Plan (NEIP) Programme will serve as a huge support for the 500
selected SMEs.
He said the support was to enable the SMEs to
become fully established in their field of businesses.
Dr Mohammed was speaking during a visit to the
participants of Africa Internship Academy (AIA) as part of the monitoring tour
for the NEIP Programme.
NEIP is a flagship policy initiative of the
government of Ghana with the primary objective of providing an integrated,
national support for start-ups and small businesses, focusing on the provision
of business development services, business incubators and funding for
youth-owned businesses.
The Minister, together with the Chief
Executive Officer of NEIP, Mr John Kumah met a section of participants and
engaged them in various business models available in NEIP.
He said those, who would not be selected as
part of the 500 SMEs to receive support from the government, would still
benefit from the skills acquired through the one month intensive
entrepreneurial and business development training and mentorship programme from
Africa Internship Academy.
He said additionally, they stand the chance to
apply next year as they hope to select 1000 or more SMEs and the 500 selected
SMEs would not be left unmonitored after receiving the support from government,
and would be assigned mentors to train them for five years.
Mr Kumah explained that the Nation Builders
Corps (NABCO) which was a recent government development would be advantageous
to NEIP participants.
"There is a model in NABCO called
Enterprise Ghana, that one is private sector focused and under Enterprise
Ghana, if you request, for instance accountants or marketers for your business,
we will write to NABCO to post those people to you, and as they work for you,
government pays them," he said.
Mr Daniel Antwi, the Africa Regional Business
and Partnership Manager, assured the Minister that each participant would be
engaged thoroughly to make sure they achieve their purpose of enrolling on the
programme.
"Each participant will be profiled to
make sure the programme is in general, value-for-time," he said.
He commended the Minister and the CEO for
working tirelessly on such a great initiative and appreciated their efforts.
