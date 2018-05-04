Attack: Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly messages

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has stated that his life is under threat after receiving barrage of text messages from unknown people over comments that under no circumstance will he kneel and beg the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He said people are mounting attacks and threats on social media on his life.

Kweku Baako last week, said he had no choice than to kneel and beg after the angry King asked them to leave his Palace.

READ MORE: I'll never kneel before Otumfuo - Kweku Baako

His comments comes after some top NPP officials were spotted kneeling and begging the Asantehene.

Reports were that some officials were begging the Ashanti king because he was angry that some top government elements wanted to put Ashantis and Akyems on a collision course.

He said he has great respect for the Asantehene whom he describes as a wise person, however, said he'll never go to the extent of going on his knees before him.

"This country is a Republic, those who chose to pacify the the Asantehene Otumfuo by kneeling down, they’re entitled to that, that was their own choice. Kweku Baako would’t do that, of cause not…what are you talking about? I won’t do that! I’m not a coward and I speak my mind. Anybody out there is entitled to disagree with me, but I’ll speak my mind," he noted.

play Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

But Kweku Baako said his life is in danger.

READ ALSO: John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’ Asantehene

Speaking on Metro TV, the Editor-In-Chief stated that "I will come after you at Peace FM and deal with you. I will seize your bag of documents and burn them.

"Out there I have seen mounting attacks and threats on social media. I have seen a lot of attacks. social media," he added.

"If you are man come to Kumasi and say those things on Hello FM," another person baited him with a message.