Flood Prevention: AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on waterways

Over the years, floods that had destroyed lives and properties had been attributed largely to the choking of major drains with silt and garbage, a situation which forces rainwater to find its way into residential areas.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah has threatened to demolish structures along waterways to avert perennial flooding.

According to him, if drastic measures are not put in place to curb the trend, parts of the region will soon be submerged.

He said the AMA will construct and desilt major drains in order to deal with the perennial floods.

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, speaking to Accra-based Citi FM said the AMA would also embark on some sensitisation in flood-prone areas.

He said "There are two plans. One is to, first of all, see how we mitigate the effects. If we find that the location is not the best or suitable for habitation, certainly, we have to pull done the structures. That is the first option."

Measures to minimise flooding in Accra

The Ministry of Works and Housing has rolled out temporary measures to minimise the impact of flooding ahead of the rainy season.

As part of the measures, processes are almost complete for the dredging and de-silting of all drains to ensure free flow of rainwater before the rains start.

Sector Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea, said the perennial flooding the country was faced with was largely an engineering problem with the drainage system.

He stated that it will cost Ghana over $700 million to effectively and permanently deal with the perennial flooding in the Greater Accra Region alone.