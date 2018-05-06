Home | News | World: Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's big island, but scientists say it's not the 'Big One'

World: Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's big island, but scientists say it's not the 'Big One'

Dan Soko

The eruption was the most forceful new explosion so far at Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. Kilauea has already been triggering small earthquakes, creating gas-emitting fissures and releasing flows of lava that have destroyed dozens of homes this month.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a “code red” warning that additional activity could be expected.

“At any time, activity may again become more explosive, increasing the intensity of ash production and producing ballistic projectiles near the vent,” the observatory said.

But Dr. Michelle Coombs of the U.S. Geological Survey said that ash fall from the eruption, which occurred shortly after 4 a.m. local time, was “pretty limited” to the area around Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

“The ash cloud went very high but wasn’t that voluminous,” Coombs said in an interview. “This is not a huge catastrophic event.”

She emphasized that the new eruption wasn’t the “big one” that some here are fearing, drawing a contrast with the eruption in 1980 of Mount St. Helens in Washington state which killed 57 people.

“There may not necessarily be a big one, based on past eruptions at Kilauea,” Coombs said. Still, she warned that the volcano may have a series of explosions in the days and weeks ahead.

A heavy rain was falling early Thursday over Hilo, the main city on the island. The moisture could make ash fall heavier, rendering roads unusable and exposing crops to damage. Television announcers warned residents to remain indoors, avoid driving and cover air intakes.

Coombs said that staff at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on the rim of Kilauea Caldera had relocated temporarily to the Hilo campus of the University of Hawaii. “We were worried about potential damage,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!