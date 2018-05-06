Home | News | Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kwadwo Asamoah bids Juventus emotional farewell

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kwadwo Asamoah bids Juventus emotional farewell

Dan Soko

Kwadwo Asamoah has announced that he will continuing his football career away from the Turin this summer.

The 29-years’s contract with Juventus will come to an end in June, but the Ghanaian has indicated that he has turned down a new deal from the Bianconeris in order to ply his trade elsewhere.

Asamoah has been linked with a move to Inter Milan and it was even reported in the course of the week that he has already completed his medical.

This will end his six-year spell with the Italian champions during which period he has won six Serie A titles, several Italian Cups and finished runners up in the UEFA Champions League on two different occasions.

However, his last three seasons with Juventus was affected by frequent injuries which made him lose his starting place in the team after they signed Brazilian Sandro.

Kwadwo Asamoah has thanked the Juventus faithful for their love and support for him during all these years he has been with club and indirectly apologized to them to understand if they see him in the shirt of another Italian side.

Here is the full statement below:

“Even though Juventus offered me a new contract, I humbly and respectfully opted to commit myself to a club elsewhere.

He added: “It will be unbearably austere to play against Juventus in future but I had to make this new commitment purely to the interest of my family and it is my hope and wish that the fans would understand and accept this decision”

“I played Juventus with legends and some of the best players in the world, in a golden Juventus generation and will miss them all. To the two great coaches I worked under – Massimilano Allegri and Antonio Conte – and their support staff, I say thank you for making me a better player.

play Kwadwo Asamoah bids Juventus farewell

 

 

