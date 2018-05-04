Home | News | Governance: Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo region

Governance: Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo region

Dan Soko

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has began his nationwide tour in the Brong Ahafo Region today, Friday, May 18, 2018.

During the tour, he would visit nine constituencies; Nkoranza North, Techiman South, Techiman North, Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi South, Tano North, Sunyani East and Sunyani West.

He is scheduled to cut the sod for the construction of a District Hospital at Nkoranza, commission a new Divisional Police Headquarters for the Techiman Municipality, and also commission an administrative block for the Techiman North District at Tuobodom.

 

Nana Addo is also expected to cut the sod for the construction of an administrative block for the Asunafo North District Assembly, inspect progress of work on a bridge at Asumura, and interact with the chiefs and people of the respective towns he will be visiting.

The tour of the Brong Ahafo Region ends on Sunday, May 20, 2018.

It marks the commencement of this year’s nationwide regional tour by the President.

