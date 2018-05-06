LPG: Gas operators declare a nationwide strike from Monday

The Ghana Liquified Petroleum Gas Operators Association have declared a nationwide strike starting from next week Monday.

This strike is to protest the Gas Cylinder Re-circulation Policy which government intends to introduce.

In a letter circulated to the media, the Association said: "After a grace period of One Week was given to enable a favourable response to be issued by Government elapsed, the 2nd GLiPGOA National Emergency Meeting organised on the 15th of May, 2018, unanimously resolved that with effect from 6:00am, Monday the 21st of May, 2018, a nationwide strike action be called and all services to the general public at all LPG filling plants in the country should cease then until further notice".

According to the association, the re-circulation policy will render about 7,000 people jobless and wants government to cancel it.

They have pulled out of the negotiation with National Petroleum Authority (NPA) over the policy citing the lack of willingness on the part of the NPA to listen to them.