Home | News | Don’t gag Mahama in nationwide tour – NDC to Pres Akufo-Addo

Don’t gag Mahama in nationwide tour – NDC to Pres Akufo-Addo

Dan Soko

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will begin his nationwide tour on Friday, May 18, 2018, to touch base with Ghanaians.

The tour, which will see the President visiting each of the ten regions of Ghana, will afford him the opportunity to inspect some ongoing government projects in the country.

Prime News Ghana source has revealed that, Tuobodom in the Techiman North District of the Brong Ahafo Region, will be the first town the President will arrive in the Region.

But ahead of the tour, the Techiman North Constituency Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has entreated the President to boldly commend former the President, John Mahama, for the massive infrastructural development initiatives the district benefited under the Mahama-led administration.

A statement signed by the NDC Techiman North Constituency Communications Officer, Adom Johnson, and copied to Prime News Ghana said “it is worth noting that, the very project the President seeks to commission on Friday was not absolved from the many destructive criticism the NPP, then in opposition, used to defame the infrastructural development drive of the NDC government”.

Read below the full statement:

PRESIDENT AKUFFO-ADDO SHOULD BE BOLD AND LOUD TO COMMEND FORMER PRESIDENT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA

As Techiman North District awaits the visit of Nana Akuffo Addo to Tuobodom on Friday 18th May 2018, the Constituency Executive Committee of the NDC wishes to entreat the President to boldly commend former President Mahama for the massive infrastructural development initiatives the district benefited under the John Mahama led administration.

One of the massive projects credited to H.E John Dramani Mahama's regime is the newly built ultra modern Administration Block for the District Assembly.

We understand that President Akufo-Addo, upon his visit, seeks to commission the new Administration Block.  

It is worth noting that, the very project the president seeks to commission on Friday was not absolved from the many destructive criticism the NPP, then in opposition, used to defame the infrastructural development drive of the NDC government.

The facts about the project are as follows:

  1. a) The contract was awarded to Marong Constructions in 2015 with funding from central government.
  2. b) Actual construction on site began in February 2016.
  3. c) Akuffo and Associates was the project consultant.
  4. d) The duration for the completion of the project was ten (10) months which was duly executed.

The project was therefore completed as at the time the NDC was leaving office in January 7, 2017. President Akufo-Addo should therefore not outwit the general public to believing that the new Administration Block is his brainchild.

We take this opportunity to also commend Hon Anthony Kwaku Manu and Hon Alex Kyeremeh for supervising such a great initiative under their tenure as DCE and MP respectively. Attached is a pictorial evidence of the project.

...........Signed.......

Adom Johnson

(Communication Officer)

NDC, Techiman North Constituency

Latest news from Ghana

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!