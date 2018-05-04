Don’t gag Mahama in nationwide tour – NDC to Pres Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will begin his nationwide tour on Friday, May 18, 2018, to touch base with Ghanaians.

The tour, which will see the President visiting each of the ten regions of Ghana, will afford him the opportunity to inspect some ongoing government projects in the country.

Prime News Ghana source has revealed that, Tuobodom in the Techiman North District of the Brong Ahafo Region, will be the first town the President will arrive in the Region.

But ahead of the tour, the Techiman North Constituency Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has entreated the President to boldly commend former the President, John Mahama, for the massive infrastructural development initiatives the district benefited under the Mahama-led administration.

A statement signed by the NDC Techiman North Constituency Communications Officer, Adom Johnson, and copied to Prime News Ghana said “it is worth noting that, the very project the President seeks to commission on Friday was not absolved from the many destructive criticism the NPP, then in opposition, used to defame the infrastructural development drive of the NDC government”.

Read below the full statement:

PRESIDENT AKUFFO-ADDO SHOULD BE BOLD AND LOUD TO COMMEND FORMER PRESIDENT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA

As Techiman North District awaits the visit of Nana Akuffo Addo to Tuobodom on Friday 18th May 2018, the Constituency Executive Committee of the NDC wishes to entreat the President to boldly commend former President Mahama for the massive infrastructural development initiatives the district benefited under the John Mahama led administration.

One of the massive projects credited to H.E John Dramani Mahama's regime is the newly built ultra modern Administration Block for the District Assembly.

We understand that President Akufo-Addo, upon his visit, seeks to commission the new Administration Block.

It is worth noting that, the very project the president seeks to commission on Friday was not absolved from the many destructive criticism the NPP, then in opposition, used to defame the infrastructural development drive of the NDC government.

The facts about the project are as follows:

a) The contract was awarded to Marong Constructions in 2015 with funding from central government. b) Actual construction on site began in February 2016. c) Akuffo and Associates was the project consultant. d) The duration for the completion of the project was ten (10) months which was duly executed.

The project was therefore completed as at the time the NDC was leaving office in January 7, 2017. President Akufo-Addo should therefore not outwit the general public to believing that the new Administration Block is his brainchild.

We take this opportunity to also commend Hon Anthony Kwaku Manu and Hon Alex Kyeremeh for supervising such a great initiative under their tenure as DCE and MP respectively. Attached is a pictorial evidence of the project.

...........Signed.......

Adom Johnson

(Communication Officer)

NDC, Techiman North Constituency

