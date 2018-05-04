Home | News | NPP National Executive Elections: Vetting begins May 28

NPP National Executive Elections: Vetting begins May 28

Dan Soko

The National Elections Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has postponed the vetting of candidates for the various national executive positions.

The vetting was supposed to have begun on Thursday, May 17, 2018, but had to be postponed to Monday, May 28, 2018.

A statement signed by the Acting Director of Research and Elections for the NPP, Evans Nimako, and copied to Prime News Ghana said “the National Elections Committee, under the Chairmanship of Most Rev. Dr. Asante Antwi, in consultation with stakeholders of the party wish to publish for the notice of the general public the names of aspirants who have filed their nomination to proceed to the vetting processes on these dates for their vetting”.

Below is the time table for vetting:

Monday, May 28, 2018

National Nasara Aspirants

  1. Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu
  2. Alhaji Rashid Adam
  3. Alhaji Shuaibu Musah Shariff
  4. Abdul Aziz Harunafuta
  5. Ali Suraj
  6. Alhaji Aminu Abu
  7. Baba Gado Ibrahim
  8. Salifu Yahaya Bo
  9. Abubakari Sulemana
  10. Abdulai Iddrisu Dipantiche
  11. Dauda abdula Rahman Duodu
  12. Kazeem Ibrahim
  13. Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
  14. Abdul-Rahman Diallo

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

National Organizer Aspirants

  1. Sulemana A. Sadik Nabicheinga
  2. Emmanuel Tweneboah Kodua
  3. Sammy Awuku

National Women Organizer Aspirants

  1. Joyce Konokie Zimpare
  2. Kate Gyamfua

National Youth Organizer Aspirants

  1. Dominc Kwesi Eduah
  2. Henry Nana Boakye
  3. Emmanuel Nana Bediako
  4. Kamal-Deen Abdulai

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

General Secretary Aspirants

  1. John Boadu
  2. Richard Ahiagbah
  1. National Treasurer Aspirants
  2. Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
  3. Abraham Obeng Amoakohene
  4. Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama
  5. Mary Posch-Oduro
  6. Hajia Ruka Ahmeed
  7. Kwabena Oppong Frimpong

 Thursday, May 31, 2018

National vice Chair Aspirants

  1. F. F. Antoh
  2. Ken-Wuud Nuworsu E
  3. Hon Agnes A. Chigabatia
  4. George Isaac Amoo
  5. Vida Agyekum Acheampong
  6. Micheal Omari Wadie
  7. Rita Talata Asobayire

 Friday June 1, 2018

National Chairman

  1. Alhaji Abunakar Abdul-Rahman
  2. Stephen Ayensu Ntim
  3. Dr Richard Amoako Baah
  4. David Kankam Boadu
  5. Hon Freddie Worsemawu Blay

