A Man With An Unblemished Reputation, Kamal-deen Abdulai Is The Way To Go

“Do not leave your reputation to chance or gossip; it is your life's artwork, and you must craft it, hone it, and display it with the care of an artist.”

― Robert Greene, The 48 Laws of Power

Let's cut the chase- a strong reputation is a recipe for effective and efficient leadership. Undoubtedly, a questionable reputation, however exposes a leader to attacks and subjects he/she to public ridicule. Good leaders must therefore direct their efforts at building and sustaining impeccable reputations that will shoot them to success.

Kamal-den Abdulai , over the years has built an undefiled reputation pivoted around; HONESTY, DECISIVENESS, EMPATHY, CONFIDENCE and OPTIMISM.

Kamal-deen Abdulai embodies the values of honesty, reliability and effort. He maintains that these values are fundamental to success. His integrity has therefore never been in doubt.

Leadership is about making decisions that are in the best interest of the group. A strong leader like Kamal-deen Abdulai knows when to attach firmness, authority and finality to decisions that will benefit the whole group. Knowing when not to act unilaterally, but encourage collaborative decision making is a trademark of the incoming National Youth Organizer.

Just like any remarkable leader, Kamal-deen Abdulai adulates in public and addresses issues in private with genuine concern. He is capable of guiding his followers through difficulties, dependably vigilant for solutions to foster the long term success of the group. What he abhors is taking things personal or assigning blame to individuals. Kamal-deen Abdulai constantly looks for constructive solutions and focuses on moving forward.

Not only is he confident, but his confidence is contagious. People are naturally attracted to him. When tested, Kamal-deen Abdulai does not give in too easily because his ideas and strategies are the products of hard work and determination.let me hasten to add that,he takes responsibility and acts quickly to improve situations when proven wrong.

Kamal-deen Abdulai 's presence is a source of positive energy. He always seems to have something up his sleeve, and also knows when and what to say to inspire and reassure. Pessimistic thinking is what he abhors most. Kamal-den Abdulai gets people to work together efficiently and effectively as a team.

Undoubtedly, with these qualities, Kamal-deen Abdulai will serve the Youth of our party with high effectiveness and efficiency. Let's not gamble with our future, Kamal-den Abdulai is the way to go.