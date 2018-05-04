Fulfill Your Campaign Promise To Victims Of Microfinance Victims - Nana Addo Told

The Brong Ahafo Regional Communications Officer Hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Charles Akowuah Tuffour has challenged President Akufo-Addo's administration to as a matter of urgency fulfill his campaign promise to victims of microfinance scandal.

A statement issued and signed by Charles Akowuah Tuffour observed that the customers of the affected banks have been neglected by the current government after they were promised by New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the 2016 elections to help them retrieve their locked up money if voted into power.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to undertake a three-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region from Friday, May 18, 2018.

He would, during the tour, visit nine constituencies; Nkoranza North, Techiman South, Techiman North, Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi South, Tano North, Sunyani East and Sunyani West.

The President is scheduled to cut the sod for the construction of a District Hospital at Nkoranza, commission a new Divisional Police Headquarters for the Techiman Municipality, and also commission an administrative block for the Techiman North District at Tuobodom.

President Akufo-Addo is also expected to cut the sod for the construction of an administrative block for the Asunafo North District Assembly, inspect progress of work on a bridge at Asumura, and interact with the chiefs and people of the respective towns he will be visiting.

But Mr Tuffour in a statement ahead of the president official visit to the region added that the customers are highly disappointed in the NPP government for not fulfilling its 2016 campaign promise.

The NPP government is almost eighteen (18) months after the victory in the 2016 polls and yet the President has not taken any step to fulfill the campaign promises made to the good people of Brong/Ahafo.

I welcome the President His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo to the B/A and also takes the opportunity to remind the President of his campaign promises to the good people of B/A especially the victims of the microfinance scandals in B/A including DKM, God is Love, Jastar Motors, Little Drops, Care for Humanity and others that immediately the NPP wins the 2016 elections the NPP government was going to pay all the monies to the customers of the defunct microfinance companies

The people of B/A were told m by the then candidate Akuffo Addo and Bawumia that some of the microfinance companies such as DKM and God is Love Fun Club were fully owned by the Former President John Mahama and former first Lady Lordina Mahama but as it stands now Nana Addo and the NPP has not been able to point to the Ghanaian public a single evidence which shows that those microfinance companies were really owned by the Former President and his wife. In fact the former President during the B/A turn of the NDC unity walks even dared the NPP government to imprisoned him and the wife if really they were responsible for the microfinance scandals

All these points to the fact that the NPP and Nana Addo only took advantage of the peoples plight for electoral fortunes and went back to sleep after the victory.

Mr President the people of B/A especially the people of Sunyani, Techiman, Kintampo, Nkoranza, Brekum are very hurt and disappointed in the double standards posture of the NPP government for refusing to honour this particular campaign promise

Mr President the people of B/A voted massively for the you and the NPP because they thought you were caring for their plight not knowing that they were falling for deception. The NPP government will go down in the history of Ghana as the most deceptive government ever.

The people of B/A expects nothing from the NPP government but a concrete solution to the myriad of microfinance scandals that the NPP rode on to win the 2016 elections.

In conclusion the people of B/A want to see the impact of this super incompetent substandard NPP government and it must be now or Never.

Signed

Charles Akowuah Tuffour

B/A Communications Officer Hopeful