Dan Soko
 Use Share of Common Fund to Invest In The  Youth OF Okaikoi South

Okaikwei South is one of the constituencies represented in the Parliament of Ghana and located in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana .

The constituency which has one of the best Secondary School(Accra Academy), oldest Polyclinic, market complex Kaneshie Market etc has seen a slow pace with job creation.

I will first of all extend warming greetings to Former Members of Parliament, Samuel Wise Quarcoo of Eagle Party and Hon Nana Akomea of New Patriotic Party for their achievious role play by bringing developmental projects within the constituency. This Mps have really done what Napoleon could not have done.

Youth within Okaikoi South have uphold and defend the good name of the constituency. On this note I say Ayekoo to all Youth within the constituency.

The Youth in Okaikoi South municipality face difficulty in finding job in order to make ends meet. It’s very sad for the youth to seek greener pastures outside their constituency. My tour of the constituency showed that most youth find themselves at game centre etc.The constituency has energetic men who are fit to work in our industries, security services etc.

When asked by most youth what they aspire to do in future, they find difficult to answer since there is no financial support.

Though there had being a number of development activities by Hon Ahmed Arthur including 100 footballs, jerseys and 150 streetlights provided for the constituency,an ambulance and washing machine to Kaneshie Polyclinic, renovation of the road behind the Kaneshie Police Station as well as organizing free classes for over 3000 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates, there is still more to be done.

Its time members of parliament invest in their people rather than taken project which cannot be trace anywhere. Hon Ahmed can use is share in common fund to buy items such as sewing machine,driers,cars for taxi or trotro etc to be used by the youth. For the cars the beneficiary can pay back the cost of the car within a period of two years. Only this can lift the banner of Okaikoi south. Loans from Masloc can also be used to fund this initiative.

Also projects such as library Complex should be converted into a vocational training school to assist our youth to gain skills.

Since there is no pressure group within the constituency, is time local churches within the constituency add their voice to matters relating to employment, partner the parliamentary candidate in the Okaikoi South constituency in bringing tangible change in the lives of the youth of the area.Chiefs,opinion leaders etc should also address problem facing the youth daily, organize programme that will bring stakeholders, investors to invest more in the constituency.

[email protected]

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Jessey Kuntu Blankson and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

