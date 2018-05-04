Wanted: Amateurs To Put The Audience To Sleep

For years I have been a volunteer in the neonatal and pediatric wards of a major hospital. I sing, sometimes off-key, to infants and toddlers. Having crooned to hundreds of small children one-on-one since the late 1980’s, I know that many youngsters would benefit from live music. Therefore, I suggest that more people offer to serenade and play with little patients and that hospitals welcome these volunteers.

The demands of this charitable activity are not great. The volunteer session could last just three hours a week. Furthermore, a hospital ward requires neither full command of the lyrics nor a beautiful voice. (I am the proof!) Normally the baby or toddler never heard the song before. Thus, the performer could forget some words and miss the high notes for all his listener would know.

Yet there is one harsh requirement. After growing fond of a patient, the singer may arrive one week to hear that the child died. He must accept this and move past it.

In my experience, toddlers and infants, including “preemies” who should still be in the womb, respond positively to many genres of music. They particularly appreciate upbeat, bouncy tunes sung softly three or four times over. The performer should avoid for these listeners sad songs and inappropriate lyrics. When the parents arrive, nobody should be serenading their little darling with Elvis Presley's “You ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog, cryin’ all the time”!

I propose three tests for judging a hospital recital for children. If the volunteer handed a howling baby satisfies one of the three, the concert is a success.

The first test is snoozing. Particularly prized in a hospital is the singer who puts his audience to sleep!

My best performance under this test took place in a crowded ward. That day a baby and I were assigned a small space between two mothers breast-feeding their infants. When my recital ended, all three babies and one of the two mothers were sound asleep!

The second test is relaxing. The entertainer of infants tries to send the child into the alpha state. Under this test, the baby, though awake, is so mellow and “boneless” after the concert that he appears to have turned into Jell-O.

The third test, the medical improvement test, requires some sign, even small or temporary, of an improvement in the child’s physical condition. Numerous patients are attached to oxygen, tubes, and wires. Often their monitors show wild swings in the vital signs. Frequently I have seen the swings lessen or the baby’s breathing become more regular during a gig. This improvement cannot be attributable solely to hugging because sometimes the patient was in his crib.

Another common area for medical improvement involves food. Many newborns need to gain weight to be discharged. With music, I have often jollied underweight infants into drinking more baby formula than usual. I first realized the connection between music and food intake in the early 1990’s. That day, after feeding and serenading every infant in the pediatric ward in turn, I overheard a nurse. She said, “I don’t know what’s going on today! All of the babies are eating incredible amounts!”

Singing can have a positive nutritional - and medicinal - impact even on infants fed through a tube. Based on my observations, a concert can sometimes prevent a child from spitting up food and the medication provided with it.

A recital can also help children hooked on drugs to cope with withdrawal. An infant born addicted to heroin and cocaine provided an example of medical improvement in that category. Like other babies suffering from withdrawal, she was agitated and jittery. After I had held and crooned to her awhile, she was calm. (I have had similar experiences with other infant addicts.) Intrigued, her nurse decided to administer a test while having me sing and cuddle the child. Despite the girl’s poor showing (50%), the nurse was delighted. That was the highest the baby had ever scored.

The audience for the volunteer would include patients hospitalized for months. Some have parents who seldom appear. These minors badly need a visitor who dispenses music, along with cheer.

In fact, music therapy is a recognized profession. The therapist meets with clients (who may have physical, mental, or emotional problems) in a hospital, prison, office, or elsewhere. Unfortunately, a hospital may, for cost reasons, assign the professional few children and only fifteen minutes per youngster. (In contrast, I spend up to three hours singing to a child.) Some studies indicate that infant patients receiving music therapy eat more, cry less, and leave the hospital sooner.

Amateur recitals present a “win-win” opportunity for the performer and his listener. The singer expands his song repertoire, gains the satisfaction of helping little ones, and has fun in the process. His audience profits from the cheery break.

Indeed, the women over the centuries who sang to their grandchildren were wise. Based on my experience and that of professional music therapists, many small patients would benefit physically and emotionally from a private concert. For all these youngsters, I hope there is somebody willing to sing.