Yusif Abubakar: "Some Aduana Stars Supporters Have Given Me 24-Hour Ultimatum To Leave The Club Or I Die"

Head coach of Aduana Stars Yusif Abubakar has revealed that some irate supporters of the club have threatened to kill him after their 3-3 stalemate with Raja Casablanca in the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

The Ghana Premier League champions were hoping to rescue their ailing start to the CAF Confederation Cup campaign when they hosted Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca on Match Day 2 at the Dormaa Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Wednesday.

However, the Fire Boys were left to rue their missed chances as they needed a last-gasp strike from Nathaniel Asamoah to pick a point in the game- a result which has left Aduana at the bottom of the table with just one point after two rounds of games.

Following the side's disappointing start to the competition, some irate fans of the club vented their frustration on their coach and threatened to shorten his life if does not depart the club in the next 24 hours.

"Some Aduana Stars supporters are threatening to kill me because we drew with Raja because they lost their bets," Abubakar revealed on Happy FM.

"They stopped myself and players when were going to the dressing room during the first half that we should dare not lose the match because they've bet on the win for Aduana but I thought it was a mere saying."

"Yesterday I went to the central mosque to pray and two supporters physically attacked me. They ordered me to leave the town in the next 48 hours else they will do something bad to me. Fortunately, I was not hurt but a gentleman who came to my rescue was punched in the process. I've reported the case to the Police Station."

"Aduana Stars officials are fully aware of these threats. I am very concerned and worried about the threats on my players because whether they were two supporters or not, a threat is a threat, however, the police promised to arrest them this dawn."

"Insha Allah, nothing will happen to me and my family in Dormaa and I believe the management of Aduana Stars will handle the matter."

"It's unfortunate we drew but the boys were determined to win and they played well. We don't know what will happen when we go for the away matches," he deduced.

