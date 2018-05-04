Ghana Moves Up In Latest FIFA Rankings

The Black Stars have moved up three places in the latest FIFA World Ranking for the month of May.

The new table sees the Black Stars on the 50th position. Nonetheless, there was no change in their total accumulated points from last month.

Placed 45th in May last year, Ghana now finds themselves between Cameroon (50 on a tie) and Jamaica (52) on the ladder.

On the continental level, Ghana still holds on to the eighth position, ahead of Burkina Faso (54) and Cape Verde (58) in the top 10.

Tunisia (14) still hold the first position, ahead of Senegal (28), Congo DR (38), Morocco (42), Egypt (46), Nigeria (47) and Cameroon.

Ghana’s highest ever performance since the ranking’s introduction in August 1993 remains a 14 place in February 2008, while their worst placement was an 89-position reached in June 2004.

Top 20 in the latest FIFA rankings:

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Belgium

4. Portugal

5. Argentina

6. Switzerland

7. France

8. Spain

9. Chile

10. Poland

11. Peru

12. Denmark

13. England

14. Tunisia

15. Mexico

16. Colombia

17. Uruguay

18. Croatia

19. Netherlands

20. Italy