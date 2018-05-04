Home | News | Ghana Moves Up In Latest FIFA Rankings

Ghana Moves Up In Latest FIFA Rankings

Dan Soko

The Black Stars have moved up three places in the latest FIFA World Ranking for the month of May.

The new table sees the Black Stars on the 50th position. Nonetheless, there was no change in their total accumulated points from last month.

Placed 45th in May last year, Ghana now finds themselves between Cameroon (50 on a tie) and Jamaica (52) on the ladder.

On the continental level, Ghana still holds on to the eighth position, ahead of Burkina Faso (54) and Cape Verde (58) in the top 10.

Tunisia (14) still hold the first position, ahead of Senegal (28), Congo DR (38), Morocco (42), Egypt (46), Nigeria (47) and Cameroon.

Ghana’s highest ever performance since the ranking’s introduction in August 1993 remains a 14 place in February 2008, while their worst placement was an 89-position reached in June 2004.

Top 20 in the latest FIFA rankings:
1. Germany
2. Brazil
3. Belgium
4. Portugal
5. Argentina
6. Switzerland
7. France
8. Spain
9. Chile
10. Poland
11. Peru
12. Denmark
13. England
14. Tunisia
15. Mexico
16. Colombia
17. Uruguay
18. Croatia
19. Netherlands
20. Italy

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

