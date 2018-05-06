Home | News | 'We Are Here To Stay'' - Zylofon Boss Assures

'We Are Here To Stay'' - Zylofon Boss Assures

Dan Soko
'We Are Here To Stay'' - Zylofon Boss Assures

Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon, has said his company is bent on fulfilling the stipulated five-year sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as the headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

In recent times, sponsors of Ghana's elite football league are unable to accomplish their sponsorship tenure with the GFA.

Notable among companies which have backed out in sponsoring the GPL includes Glo and First Capital Plus, which has largely dwindled the progress of the local game and has massively affected the plight of participating clubs.

But Nana Appiah an astute businessman said, they would tackle the challenges as they come and was hopeful that, such challenges would not lead to any form of termination since they are poised to complete the mandated tenure and even extend it.

'We are aware of the early exit of some sponsors in the past, but we have gone past all those hurdles. The question is if we also confronted with those hurdles, are we going to bow out? No.

'We have resolved as a board to tackle it head-on,'' Nana Appiah said at the signing of the five-year sponsorship deal with the GFA.

'Anytime a sponsor comes on board, they are coming with a certain defined objectives, but usually nobody gets disappointed where they don't have expectations, so for us we are here and we don't want to be seen us just putting in money, but we are going to participate and work hand-in-hand with GFA and be part of the day to day operations of the Premier League.

'I can assure you that we are here to do this and stay because we even proposed ten years, but we decided to do five-year tenure and we would review and re-engage them in the future,'' Nana Appiah stated.

