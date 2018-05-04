Home | News | Black Princesses Coach Expresses Worry Over Delay In Preparations

Dan Soko
Yussif Basigi, head coach Ghana's Under-19 female national team, Black Princesses, has expressed worry over the team's inability to commence camping with few months ahead of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in France.

Though Ghana has qualified to participate in the global competition, the team is yet to commence camping, a situation which is likely to affect their performance.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, coach Basigi said, 'I have submitted my plans to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) through the Ghana Football Association (GFA) long ago, but were are yet to hear their response on our plans.

'We have no idea when our camping would commence. This is worrying,' he added.

According to him, he's very disturbed considering the fact that, other qualified teams, have started preparations.

'I want to achieve results with the team and travel far in the tournament but what is happening is not favouring our plans,' he lamented.

Coach Basigi who guided the Black Queens to win gold at the All Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville has invited 31 players including five foreign-based players.

The list would be pruned to 25 and 21 finally selected for the competition.

Ghana is in Group A with France, New Zealand and the Netherlands and would open her campaign against the host nation, France on Sunday, August 5.

The tourney is scheduled to start on 5-24 August in four cities in France.

