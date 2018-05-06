GTTA Secures 4 Year Sponsorship Deal With STAG International

The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has secured a four-year renewable sponsorship deal with STAG International, an Indian multi-sport brand worth $80,000.

The contract which was signed in Sweden earlier this month would ensure that STAG International provides equipment, which would include the highest standard show court complete set tables, regular International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) approved table tennis tables, training and competition balls, surrounds and umpire tables among others.

By the agreement STAG International also becomes the official kits supplier for the GTTA, where it supplies sets of uniforms to all the national table tennis teams and to the top two best teams in the Ghana National Table Tennis League in each year of the contract duration.

STAG International under the contract is required to assist the GTTA with equipment whenever a world title event is organized in Ghana.

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu the President of the GTTA said; "this is a major bridge on the road to reviving table tennis in Ghana. The lack of quality and affordable playing equipment has been the bane and hindrance to the growth of table tennis over the past couple of decades. This should change now'.

'Every regional capital would now have a brand-new set of equipment by the turn of the year.'

"With the support and guidance of the Ministry of Youth and Sports led by the hardworking Mr Isaac Asiamah, the GTTA looks forward to get the necessary official support and waivers to clear the equipment and kit when they arrive in the country," he added.

Vivek Kohli, the Co-Chairman of STAG International who signed the deal on behalf of the company welcomed GTTA to the STAG International family.

"I am extremely hopeful that this new relationship would stimulate a renaissance of Table Tennis in Ghana both in terms of popular participation and in the performance of the National Teams in Africa and beyond. Ghana would soon become the country to beat, once again,' Kohli said.

STAG International is a multi-sport brand with a product range that covers Tame-tennis, Basketball, Netball, Handball, Gymnastics, Sportswear, Sports roaring and matting, Sports shoes and much more, with representation in 202 countries worldwide.

Stag International is a Leo a partner of the lTTF and supplier pool member of European Table Tennis Union (ETTU), and currently sponsors 36 national teams. The company has in collaboration with ITTF has undertaken development projects in 116 countries.