Home | News | GTTA Secures 4 Year Sponsorship Deal With STAG International

GTTA Secures 4 Year Sponsorship Deal With STAG International

Dan Soko
GTTA Secures 4 Year Sponsorship Deal With STAG International

The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has secured a four-year renewable sponsorship deal with STAG International, an Indian multi-sport brand worth $80,000.

The contract which was signed in Sweden earlier this month would ensure that STAG International provides equipment, which would include the highest standard show court complete set tables, regular International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) approved table tennis tables, training and competition balls, surrounds and umpire tables among others.

By the agreement STAG International also becomes the official kits supplier for the GTTA, where it supplies sets of uniforms to all the national table tennis teams and to the top two best teams in the Ghana National Table Tennis League in each year of the contract duration.

STAG International under the contract is required to assist the GTTA with equipment whenever a world title event is organized in Ghana.

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu the President of the GTTA said; "this is a major bridge on the road to reviving table tennis in Ghana. The lack of quality and affordable playing equipment has been the bane and hindrance to the growth of table tennis over the past couple of decades. This should change now'.

'Every regional capital would now have a brand-new set of equipment by the turn of the year.'

"With the support and guidance of the Ministry of Youth and Sports led by the hardworking Mr Isaac Asiamah, the GTTA looks forward to get the necessary official support and waivers to clear the equipment and kit when they arrive in the country," he added.

Vivek Kohli, the Co-Chairman of STAG International who signed the deal on behalf of the company welcomed GTTA to the STAG International family.

"I am extremely hopeful that this new relationship would stimulate a renaissance of Table Tennis in Ghana both in terms of popular participation and in the performance of the National Teams in Africa and beyond. Ghana would soon become the country to beat, once again,' Kohli said.

STAG International is a multi-sport brand with a product range that covers Tame-tennis, Basketball, Netball, Handball, Gymnastics, Sportswear, Sports roaring and matting, Sports shoes and much more, with representation in 202 countries worldwide.

Stag International is a Leo a partner of the lTTF and supplier pool member of European Table Tennis Union (ETTU), and currently sponsors 36 national teams. The company has in collaboration with ITTF has undertaken development projects in 116 countries.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!