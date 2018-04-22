Kwadwo Asamoah Confirms Juventus Departure

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah officially announced that he will leave Juventus at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Udinese in 2012, and he has since gone on to win six successive Serie A titles and four consecutive Coppa Italia trophies, while he was involved in unsuccessful Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017.

the skilful wing-back has been strongly linked with Serie A rivals Inter Milan in the summer following the decision not to extend his contract.

Asamoah posted a letter on Friday, bidding farewell to Juve and thanking the club's fans ahead of Saturday's season finale against Verona.

This's it, a clarification of my future @juventusfc .#juventus #Asamoah #statement pic.twitter.com/4EBr1O8ZXz — Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) May 18, 2018

It will be a new-look Juventus next season, with iconic captain Gianluigi Buffon and veteran full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner already announcing their departures, while star defender Alex Sandro is tipped to move to Manchester United.