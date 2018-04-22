Kwadwo Asamoah Confirms Juventus Departure

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah officially announced that he will leave Juventus at the end of the season.
The 29-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Udinese in 2012, and he has since gone on to win six successive Serie A titles and four consecutive Coppa Italia trophies, while he was involved in unsuccessful Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017.
the skilful wing-back has been strongly linked with Serie A rivals Inter Milan in the summer following the decision not to extend his contract.
Asamoah posted a letter on Friday, bidding farewell to Juve and thanking the club's fans ahead of Saturday's season finale against Verona.
This's it, a clarification of my future @juventusfc .#juventus #Asamoah #statement pic.twitter.com/4EBr1O8ZXz— Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) May 18, 2018
It will be a new-look Juventus next season, with iconic captain Gianluigi Buffon and veteran full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner already announcing their departures, while star defender Alex Sandro is tipped to move to Manchester United.
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article