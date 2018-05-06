Home | News | Kwesi Nyantakyi Insists It's Unfair To Say Sponsors Pull Out Of Deals With The FA

Kwesi Nyantakyi Insists It's Unfair To Say Sponsors Pull Out Of Deals With The FA

Dan Soko

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi says it is unjustifiable to say sponsors pull out of contracts with the FA to paint a negative picture about their brand.

The FIFA Council member and 1st Vice President of CAF argued that several reports have been filed positing that the FA falls out with their clients anytime they enter into the contract - which is factually incorrect.

Nyantakyi argues that apart from First Capital Plus Bank that ended their marriage with the FA - which was not through any fault of the FA - but they had challenges with the media.

The Ghana Football Association signed a mega five-year sponsorship deal with Zylofon Cash to become the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

The GFA has struggled to secure headline sponsor for the Ghanaian league since First Capital Plus Bank pulled out of their five years sponsorship deal with the GFA three years ago.

Critics of the FA accuse them of not doing enough to give sponsors of the league the best mileage leading to their pulling out of the sponsorship.

But Nyantakyi insists it is untrue that sponsors are unwilling to continue their alliance with the Football Association.

"There is an erroneous impression that in the past sponsors who offered to sponsor the FA could not travel the full tenure of their sponsorship relationship with the FA.

'This is false, it's only one company and you can't use it to generalise the whole situation," he told the gathering at the sponsorship launch of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

"It was only First Capital Plus Bank that truncated their sponsorship with the FA on stated grounds before the end of their contract.

'There was a reorganization of the company and later events proved they really had financial challenges because the company had gone into liquidation," he added.

Nyantakyi also stated that apart from First Capital Plus Bank who ended their sponsorship with the FA due to genuine reasons, all sponsors of the association ended the full tenure of their sponsorships.

"Besides that, we had Onetouch who did a full tenure of their sponsorship. We had Glo who also did a full tenure of their sponsorship.

'We had CCTC, Latex Foam, we had even MTN at a time sponsoring and they all run the entire duration of their relationship with the FA.

'There can be challenges but you can't use one misfortune to generalise. It will be an unfair assessment to make,' he noted.

The Zylofon Cash Premier League has been boosted with the with the new sponsorship package with clubs expected to take $70k a year.

Fake Journalists Scandal: 'I'm innocent'- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

