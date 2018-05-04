Home | News | Aduana Coach Yusif Abubakar Attacked

Aduana Coach Yusif Abubakar Attacked

Head Coach of Ghana’s only representative club in the CAF Confederations Cup, Aduana Stars has been attacked by some two angry fans yesterday.

Coach Yusif Abubakar confirmed his attack to Accra based Asempa FM this morning but says he is alright with no scratch on his whole body. It is rather a man who saw the incident and tried to intervene that received a couple of hits.

Explaining the issue, Coach Abubakar stated that he was on his way to the Mosque yesterday evening to pray as part of the ongoing 30 days fasting by Muslims when some two irate fans pounced on him and attacked him.

He revealed even during the match on Wednesday, one fan management to get into the tunnel and on halftime when the team was on their way to the dressing room e warned them to make sure they win the game because bets have been placed on the team to win.

He also said they attacked him because he did not guide Aduana to victory when they hosted Raja Casablanca in their second group game which they played in Dormaa last Wednesday. According to him, the attackers told him they staked bets on Aduana Stars to win the game but the team disappointingly drew.

They, therefore, threatened him to leave their club for them with all his technical staff. As such, they gave the coach 48 hours to leave the town or face consequences.

Coach Yusif Abubakar, however, insists he is not bothered about the attack and he going to stay perform his duties as coach of the Dormaa based club because he is under contract with the team.

He also states that he is work for the Dormaahene who has the greatest power in the town so there is no need to be bothered by anyone who threatens him because no one has the power Nana Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has.

Yusif Abubakar also confirmed that Management is aware of the incidence and he has also reported the issue to the police who are going to see to the arrest of the attackers this morning.

