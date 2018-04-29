Deputy Chief-of-Staff in crash

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr. Asenso-Boakye fortunately escaped unhurt after the crash

Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, one of the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, has been involved in a car crash on the Accra-Kumasi road, while travelling to the Brong Ahafo Region on Friday dawn.

He escaped unhurt after a car ran into his vehicle at Konongo.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye’s BA trip was ahead of the president’s three-day tour of the region starting today, Friday, 18 May.

The tour will see the president visit a total of nine constituencies, namely Nkoranza North, Techiman South, Techiman North, Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi South, Tano North, Sunyani East and Sunyani West.

Nana Akufo-Addo will, as part of the tour, cut the sod for the construction of a District Hospital at Nkoranza, commission a new Divisional Police Headquarters for the Techiman municipality, and also commission an administrative block for the Techiman North District at Tuobodom.

The president is also expected to cut the sod for the construction of an administrative block for the Asunafo North District Assembly, inspect progress work on bridge at Asumura, as well as interact with the Chiefs and people of the respective towns he will be visiting.

The tour of the Brong Ahafo Region ends on Sunday, 20th May, 2018. The tour of Brong Ahafo marks the commencement of this year’s nationwide regional tours by President Akufo-Addo.