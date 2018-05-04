Home | News | It wasn't easy getting Zylofon Cash to sponsor Ghana Premier League - Nyantakyi

Dan Soko

Sports News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has revealed that it wasn't easy to get Zylofon Cash to come on board to sponsor the league.

The Ghana Premier League has been without a title sponsor following the discontinuation of the sponsorship by First Capital Plus in the 2015/16 season.

Organizers of the Ghana Premier League and Division One League have struggled to land a sponsorship for the league.

Speaking at the event where the Zylofon Cash mega-deal was unveiled, the respected football administrator said the Football Association spent sleepless nights contributing to the sponsorship package to ensure the best for Ghana football.

“It wasn’t easy to get Nana Appiah and his company to come on board for various reasons,” Nyantakyi said.

“The size of the Ghanaian economy will not allow many companies to put millions of dollars into football and that is a real limitation. If you go to South Africa for instance, they have big sponsors because the economy is very big.”

The first Vice president of CAF also urged all stakeholders especially the clubs to ensure that the sponsor gets its deserved mileage.

“And that is why when a sponsor comes on board we must hold him or her jealousy and ensure that we uphold the promises that we offered them before they came on board.”

The Zylofon Cash sponsorship of the Ghana Premier League is believed to be a big relief for the clubs.

