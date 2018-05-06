Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in an accident

The mangled car after the accident

A Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, was involved in an accident on the Accra-Kumasi road in the early hours of Friday.

He has not sustained any significant injuries, according to reports.

A car reportedly ran into the vehicle he was travelling in at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred on Friday morning around 1 am.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye was on his way to Sunyani, the Brong Ahafo Regional capital, ahead of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s tour of the region.