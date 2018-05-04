We will see through our Ghana PL contract - Zylofon boss pledges

Sports News of Friday, 18 May 2018

play videoNana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Zylofon Media

Zylofon Chief Executive Officer Nana Appiah Mensah has allayed fears by pledging his outfit will see out their Premier League contract with the Ghana Football Association.

The top-flight has been rechristened Zylofon Cash Premier League following the announcement of a five-year deal worth $10 million.

Joy Sports understands each club will earn $70,000 a season.

But many are afraid Zylofon Cash may in future follow in the steps of First Capital Plus Bank – now Capital Bank, who terminated their five-year Premier League sponsorship deal after two years.

“We are aware of the early exit of some sponsors in the past, but we have gone past all those hurdles. The question is if we also confronted with those hurdles, are we going to bow out? No,’’ Nana Appiah assured.

“We have resolved as a board to tackle [any form of challenges that may lead to contract abrogation] head-on.’’

“Anytime a sponsor comes on board, they are coming with a certain defined objectives, but usually nobody gets disappointed where they don’t have expectations, so for us we are here and we don’t want to be seen us just putting in money, but we are going to participate and work hand-in-hand with GFA and be part of the day to day operations of the Premier League.”

Zylofon Cash is one of the main product brands of the Zylofon Media group.